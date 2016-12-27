This Marine’s Response To His Daughter Asking For A Pride Flag Is So Touching

Dakotah Whitcomb

Whitcomb is bisexual, and told BuzzFeed News she came out to her dad "accidentally" earlier this year.

"We were in a restaurant and the waitress was flirting with me, and my dad goes, ‘Wow, she likes you!’" Whitcomb said. "And my brother says, ‘Well, it’s not like Dakotah minds.’”

"[My dad] just gave me this look, and I said, ‘Yeah, I like girls too.’ And he said, ‘That’s so cool!'"