People Are Crowdfunding Legal Fees For Whoever Leaks "Apprentice" Tapes

People Are Crowdfunding Legal Fees For Whoever Leaks "Apprentice" Tapes

"Someone out there is likely in possession of a piece of evidence that could be used to substantiate what many folks have always believed," the page says.

By Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

Posted on October 9, 2016, at 10:10 p.m. ET

Amid calls for unaired footage from "The Apprentice" to be released, executive producer Mark Burnett has threatened lawsuits if the tapes are leaked.

Burnett “is pro-Trump and has made clear to his teams that he will sue anyone who leaks,” a source close to Mark Burnett told BuzzFeed News.

On Sunday, a GoFundMe campaign that vows to pay legal fees for an "Apprentice" whistleblower was created.

Aaron Holman, who started the campaign with "a group of old college friends who are fed up with what is going on," said they are "hoping that we can eliminate just one barrier" for someone to be able to come forward with the tapes.

"Someone out there is likely in possession of a piece of evidence that could be used to substantiate what many folks have always believed," the page states.

The GoFundMe campaign is seeking $5.1 million — a reference to a now-deleted tweet by television executive Chris Nee that claimed a Burnett's contracts come with a $5 million “leak fee.” Later tweets by Nee said the figure was based on "rumors."

Holman said funds will "go directly to mitigate any legal costs associated with their whistleblowing," and any remainder — or if no one comes forward — will be donated to the Center for Investigative Reporting.

In just its first few hours, the campaign got more traffic than any other campaign on the site, GoFundMe's VP of Communications said on Twitter.

It has raised more than $3,000 (of its $5.1 million goal) so far.

