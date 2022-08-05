A spokesperson for CPAC told BuzzFeed News that the booth was run by the pro-Trump #WalkAway campaign founded by right-wing influencer Brandon Straka. (The identity of the man in the cage could not be independently verified.)

Straka — who was scheduled to speak at CPAC and whom some journalists speculated to be the man inside the cell — was convicted earlier this year for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection, and has been reviled as a "snitch" and a "traitor" for cooperating with the FBI in exchange for a plea deal.

A #WalkAway campaign spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment from BuzzFeed News.

