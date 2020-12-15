Healthcare Workers Danced To "Good As Hell" To Celebrate Their Vaccine Deliveries Arriving

We at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you a range of stories, from the serious to the lighthearted. To help keep it all free, become a member.

In case you somehow missed it, the vaccine is here! On Friday, the Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer's coronavirus shot, and shipments are now arriving nationwide to begin the process of vaccinating healthcare workers.

This is a huge milestone months into a pandemic that has now killed 300,000 Americans and provides the glimmer of hope that an end to the devastation is in sight.

On Monday, Boston Medical Center workers got the delivery they'd been so excitedly waiting for. To celebrate, they came together outside the hospital, many in their medical gear, to dance to Lizzo's "Good as Hell."