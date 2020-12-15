Healthcare Workers Danced To "Good As Hell" To Celebrate Their Vaccine Deliveries Arriving
🎶 Feeling immune as hell 🎶
In case you somehow missed it, the vaccine is here! On Friday, the Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer's coronavirus shot, and shipments are now arriving nationwide to begin the process of vaccinating healthcare workers.
This is a huge milestone months into a pandemic that has now killed 300,000 Americans and provides the glimmer of hope that an end to the devastation is in sight.
On Monday, Boston Medical Center workers got the delivery they'd been so excitedly waiting for. To celebrate, they came together outside the hospital, many in their medical gear, to dance to Lizzo's "Good as Hell."
@bostonmedicalcenter
BMC received its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine and staff are “feeling good!” @lizzo #feelingood #covid #vaccine #bmc #boston #hospital♬ Good as Hell - Lizzo
The hospital posted the joyful dance routine on TikTok, where it's gone hugely viral and is making people pretty damn emotional.
"Was this supposed to cry? Because I'm sitting here sobbing," one person commented.
"'All the big fights, long nights, that you've been through,'" one person commented, quoting the song, "Hope the vaccine brings them some needed rest and PTO."
The hospital's president and CEO, Kate Walsh, tweeted video of the happy moment, calling it "a great day, a great place."
"Why I love my job [at Boston Medical Center]!" Walsh tweeted. "Teams of people working to safely and equitably distribute vaccines to their front line colleagues getting cheered on by their friends celebrating the arrival of the vaccines!"
