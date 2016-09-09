BuzzFeed News

This 3-Year-Old Tried Cotton Candy For The First Time And Went Absolutely Nuts

This 3-Year-Old Tried Cotton Candy For The First Time And Went Absolutely Nuts

She just experienced a whole range of emotions.

Posted on September 9, 2016, at 3:05 p.m. ET

No one has ever loved cotton candy as much as 3-year-old Beatrix Hart, who's been dubbed the internet's newest hero thanks to this clip of her covered in the fluffy blue treat at a baseball game.

The hilarious moment happened at a Seattle Mariners game on Wednesday when Beatrix tried cotton candy for the very first time — and clearly really liked it.

“Lind had hit a big grand slam and everyone was happy, and we were celebrating with some cotton candy,” Beatrix’s dad, Jake Hart, told ABC News.

@Mariners @jakehartnyc she's running on Lind power.

“She stood up and was shouting out her love for the game," he said.

Beatrix's epic faces went viral after the Mariners shared the clip on Twitter.

I CAN'T GET ENOUGH OF THIS https://t.co/fcveFEA9l8

This is probably one of the greatest GIFs in history. https://t.co/S3n0pQF3t1

I think this girl just became a superhero https://t.co/RUBGHVTfkf

"We're going to need more cotton candy," the Mariners tweeted.

Surprisingly, Hart said this wasn't a sugar rush — Beatrix just really likes making faces.

Thanks @Mariners Beatrix sleeps the deep and satisfied slumber of an M's victory!

“This is just one of those wonderful, hilarious moments,” he said. “She acts like this all the time. She’s a little starlet.”

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Hart.

