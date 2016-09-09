This 3-Year-Old Tried Cotton Candy For The First Time And Went Absolutely Nuts
She just experienced a whole range of emotions.
No one has ever loved cotton candy as much as 3-year-old Beatrix Hart, who's been dubbed the internet's newest hero thanks to this clip of her covered in the fluffy blue treat at a baseball game.
“Lind had hit a big grand slam and everyone was happy, and we were celebrating with some cotton candy,” Beatrix’s dad, Jake Hart, told ABC News.
Beatrix's epic faces went viral after the Mariners shared the clip on Twitter.
Surprisingly, Hart said this wasn't a sugar rush — Beatrix just really likes making faces.
