“I Can’t Vote For Someone Who I Blame For The Death Of My Husband”: Meet The Coronavirus Widows

Thousands of Americans have lost a partner during the coronavirus pandemic. Their grief — and anger — is driving some of them to the polls.

Courtesy the families Clockwise from top: Stacey and David Nagy; Andrea and Tim Mulcahy; Sonya and Mark Hall; Brianna and Lew Berry

When Stacey Nagy’s 79-year-old husband David died from COVID-19 in July, she wasn’t just sad — she was angry. And in an obituary published in her local Texas paper, the Jefferson Jimplecute, on July 30, the 72-year-old said exactly why. “Family members believe David’s death was needless,” Nagy wrote. “They blame his death and the deaths of all the other innocent people, on Trump, [Texas Gov. Greg] Abbott and all the other politicians who did not take this pandemic seriously and were more concerned with their popularity and votes than lives.” "Dave did everything he was supposed to do, but you did not," she wrote. "Shame on all of you, and may Karma find you all!” It has now been three months since David died, but Nagy’s pain has not subsided. She lives with just her dogs for company and has been terribly lonely. She has also had to contend with hate mail she received after the obituary went viral. She’s too worried about her safety to put a Joe Biden sign in her yard, but on Thursday, she hand-delivered her ballot to the Marion County clerk’s office, fueled by a desire to vote out the person she sees as responsible for her grief. “Trump has no sympathy, no empathy, and he doesn’t think about all the people that have died and all the families the dead people have left behind,” Nagy told BuzzFeed News. “He is a sick, sick man, and I hope to god he is not reelected.” “The whole country is full of sad people who’ve lost loved ones,” she said, “and he doesn’t care.” The pandemic has been a difficult and destabilizing time for all Americans, but none more so than people whose loved ones have died from the coronavirus. The pain of losing a partner, though, is uniquely devastating. The death of a spouse is a world-shattering, isolating experience — especially during a deadly pandemic, when you cannot safely mourn with others and still have to worry about you or people you love getting sick. As the country nears an election set to be in part a referendum on the Trump administration’s handling of a pandemic that has killed over 212,000 Americans, millions of grieving people — the loved ones left behind by the victims — will also be a voting bloc. People who followed all the rules of social distancing only to still have their spouses die have had to watch as the president and his allies shamelessly flout them. Worsening their grief is the haunting feeling that their partners’ deaths may have been preventable, that with stronger government action, with shutdown orders and mask mandates and travel bans being put in place sooner, their loved ones might still be alive. “I feel Tim’s death was preventable,” said Andrea Mulcahy, 53, whose 52-year-old husband died in July. “I think if action had been taken a lot sooner by our government, both federal and state, he didn’t have to die.” Mulcahy, who lives in Ocala, Florida, watched in shock over the past week as Trump himself became infected with the virus amid an outbreak in the White House caused by a flagrant disregard of social distancing guidance. “With everything happening with the president having COVID and his cavalier reaction to it, I just got really, really angry,” she said. “His reaction to it was like a slap in the face for those of us who’ve been dealing with this.” Fueled by anger, she has now connected with COVID Survivors for Change, an organization of coronavirus victims’ loved ones who are demanding politicians take better action to end the pandemic. She is planning to get involved however she can to make sure Trump is not reelected. “[Trump] made you believe it could only affect elderly people, but my husband was 53 years old,” said Sonya Polk Hall, a 49-year-old in New Orleans, a member of a Facebook support group started by a Survivors for Change member. Hall’s husband, Mark, died in April. The 30-year veteran of the New Orleans Police Department became sick with COVID-19 after he assisted in moving people experiencing homelessness into hotels. “He didn’t have a bad heart. He was not morbidly obese,” she said. “He just took a physical on March 18. He was perfectly healthy.” While Hall doesn't particularly like either Biden or Trump, she did not know how she would vote in November until after her husband died. “Because so many people follow [Trump] and believe in him, I think if he would have taken it more seriously, people would have taken it seriously,” she said. “I think it would’ve calmed down the death toll.” “I had to pick the lesser of the evils, so to speak,” she said, “so that’s how [Biden] ended up with my vote.”

Courtesy Brianna Berry Brianna Berry

While some people whose partners died have channeled their anger into public denunciations of the president, others are simply too bereft, too exhausted from rebuilding their own lives to focus on rebuilding the country. The only people who know their pain are others whose spouses died from the coronavirus — and some are finding each other. Shortly after 37-year-old Lew Berry died from COVID-19 in April in northern Indiana, his wife Brianna Berry, 31, created a Facebook group, which she called “COVID-19 Widows and Widowers Support Group.” It now has 24 mostly women members — a relatively small number, but it has slowly grown over the past six months as more Americans die and more of their surviving partners seek support. Many members found the group organically, just searching on Facebook; others Berry found in separate support groups or through obituaries in the news. The group has served as a safe haven for these people, said 28-year-old Tulsi Patel-Workoff of Huntington, New York, whose 33-year-old husband, Luke, died from the coronavirus in early April. “It’s comforting. That’s really the only way I could put it,” Patel-Workoff said. “They’re going through everything I'm going through. I need that support from someone else going through it.” “We call each other when we’re having a difficult time,” said Weehawken, New Jersey–based group member Natasha Gibbons-Hodkinson, 37, whose husband Gregory died in April, at age 47. “It’s been helpful to speak to others that feel what we’re experiencing.” The group doesn’t talk politics too much, but they do regularly discuss how painful it’s been seeing individuals flouting social distancing guidelines and the government failing to enact measures that could have saved thousands of lives. Even worse has been dealing with outright COVID-19 conspiracy theorists, some of whom sent Berry cruel messages after her husband’s obituary appeared in the news. “I’ve had multiple people tell me COVID is not real, blah blah blah,” Berry said. “One of the widows I talked to, she’s been hearing, ‘It’s all a big conspiracy theory and the hospitals are giving lethal injections.’ It’s crazy stuff, like, who says that to people?” Michele Neff Hernandez, the founder of Soaring Spirits International, an organization that helps people dealing with the death of a spouse connect with one another, said the coronavirus news cycle makes things especially difficult for people whose partners died of COVID-19. “What’s really been hard, I think, is news that it could’ve been better,” she said. “Let’s say the pandemic was handled in a different way and we shut down earlier, how many of their people might be alive? It’s a really hard thing to wrap your head around.” Hernandez, whose husband died in a cycling accident in 2005, said the “what ifs” are a common thing for people whose spouses have died, including herself, to struggle with: What if he had biked down a different street? What if he left 20 minutes later? “But in this case,” Hernandez said, “the world is saying ‘what if.’”

Anthony Peltier / AP President Trump drives past supporters gathered outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.

The grief of people whose partners died from the coronavirus is not made easier by the constant avalanche of news about the pandemic. This week, in particular, has been overwhelming for Berry, who started the Facebook group, given the flood of headlines about the outbreak at the White House. “It was kind of triggering, just all that in the news,” she said. Berry watched in horror as the president took a joyride in an SUV with Secret Service agents to wave to fans outside his hospital. She knew firsthand how deadly the virus was, but the president seemed almost nonchalant about risking the exposure of others. Still, she hopes that, unlike her husband, Trump’s health improves. “You know, some people are saying he deserves to die from it, and while I don’t like him and don’t agree with him… I still wouldn’t wish that on my worst enemy,” she said. But the president’s comments about the virus, even after he was sickened by it, are infuriating people whose spouses have died across the country. After Trump tweeted Monday that he was leaving the hospital and that people shouldn’t let fear of the virus “dominate” their life, Amanda Kloots, a fitness influencer whose husband Nick Cordero died of COVID-19 complications in July, spoke out publicly against the president. “Unfortunately it did dominate our lives, didn’t it?” Kloots said in an Instagram post. “It dominated Nick’s family’s lives and my family’s lives.” “I cried next to my husband for 95 days watching what COVID did to the person I love. It IS something to be afraid of,” she continued. “After you see the person you love the most die from this disease you would never say what this tweet says.”

Handout / Getty Images In this screenshot from the DNC's livestream of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, Kristin Urquiza, whose father died of coronavirus, addresses the virtual convention on August 17, 2020.