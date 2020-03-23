This Mom Can’t Get Enough Food To Feed Her Kids Because Panicked Shoppers Are Buying All The WIC-Eligible Food

The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter Outbreak Today .

As the coronavirus spread around the world over the past few weeks, panicked shoppers have been filling their grocery carts with cans of beans, loaves of bread, and anything else they think they might need to weather weeks in quarantine or lockdown.

But for one group of Americans, the panic buying and hoarding have only added stress to their trips to the grocery store.

Participants in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) tell BuzzFeed News there is often not enough food left on the shelves they are allowed to buy under the federal program.

“I’m scared that we’re going to run out of food quickly since it’s four mouths that my mother is trying to feed, including herself,” said one 20-year-old college student in California who asked to remain anonymous and whose mother receives WIC benefits for her half sibling. “Food runs out quickly at the house, and we can’t always trust that the stores are going to have WIC-approved food during this pandemic.”

WIC participants — which include pregnant and breastfeeding mothers with low incomes and children under 5 — are granted a monthly check, voucher, or card that they can use to buy food staples such as cereal, beans, eggs, milk, rice, and more.

There are, however, strict guidelines for what groceries can be bought through WIC, and only certain brands and sizes are eligible. That means if the specific brand of WIC-eligible canned black beans is all sold out, WIC users are out of luck — they can’t just buy another brand.

Kelli Sullivan, a 30-year-old teacher in La Crosse, Wisconsin, told BuzzFeed News she relies on WIC each month to buy milk, cereal, bread, yogurt, juice, cheese, eggs, peanut butter, beans, and fresh fruits and vegetables for her two young children.

The working mother has fine-tuned a system for how to stretch the food she buys with her benefits to last the entire month. But with grocery store shelves suddenly cleared out of WIC-eligible items, that strategy has been upended, and she’s now struggling to feed her family.

“Before, I could just pick a store and know there would be no issues getting what we need,” said Sullivan. “Now I have to stop at several stores, often with my kids, hoping to find eggs, bread, and cheese.”

Since supermarket shelves started being emptied of WIC-eligible items, advocates have been urging non-WIC users to pay attention to price labels that denote which ones can be bought through WIC and to instead buy other items.