These People Had New Roommates Move In Right Before The Coronavirus Lockdown. They’re Regretting It Now.

Thomas Coex / Getty Images Parisians in their apartments on March 18, the second day of a strict lockdown in France to stop the spread of COVID-19.

It was the recycling bin that broke him.

It’s been less than two weeks since S.’s new roommate moved into the San Francisco apartment, where the 27-year-old has lived for four years, and he’s already wondering if he made a mistake. “Yesterday, she was taking out the garbage, and she was like, ‘I don’t have to take out the recycling because it’s not full yet,’” S. said of his new roommate. “And I just, like, stared at her, like, I don’t know what to tell you. [If I were you] I would take it out because you’re going down there.” “In some ways she is very considerate, but I was like, What are you asking me?” he continued. “I was so confused, like, Do you want my permission to not do that? I don’t know why you’re even asking that.” (S. is only being identified by his first initial in order to freely talk shit about his roommate.) Whether or not to take out a half-full recycling bin may not seem like the most serious of roommate squabbles, but things have been pretty tense lately for those living in cramped quarters. Over the past few weeks, an ever-increasing number of cities and countries around the world have been directing citizens to quarantine in their homes and socialize with those only in the household in the hopes of slowing the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. In many cases, people are remaining indoors indefinitely, only leaving for the occasional essential activities, such as grocery shopping and laundry. As people around the world hunker down with their partners, children, and friends, there are many who are facing the exceptional weirdness of getting a brand-new roommate right before the coronavirus pandemic hit, forcing them to quarantine with someone who’s practically a stranger. “I call it forced companionship,” S. said. “It feels like we’re being forced into a situation like we’ve lived together for years, and it’s only been weeks.”

Josh Edelson / Getty Images Washington Street, usually filled with iconic cable cars, is mostly empty in San Francisco on March 17.

S.’s new roommate moved in March 14. Just two days later, the city ordered its residents to shelter in place, prompting their third roommate to immediately leave and quarantine with her boyfriend. That has left S. and the new roommate to live, cook, clean, and work from home together indefinitely, just feet away from each other, with little opportunity for escape beyond their own bedrooms. “I feel myself becoming less and less nice,” S. said. “Like last night, when she asked if she should bring out the recycling…my brain just broke.” The roommate is probably only driving him crazy because they’re two strangers stuck together, S. acknowledges, but he can’t help it. He’s thinking of packing his things and going to stay in his brother’s San Francisco apartment, which is empty while he quarantines with his girlfriend. “It’s a stressful period for me right now, and I presume everyone,” he said. “I just don’t have a lot of emotional energy to give to her.” Even worse, some people have to contend with new roommates who aren’t taking quarantine seriously enough. Alissa, a 26-year-old in Detroit, is worried she was exposed to the coronavirus after her brand-new roommate continued going out amid the spread of the virus. “As I start to work from home [on March 13], we have a casual discussion about how serious this is getting,” Alissa told BuzzFeed News. “And she continues to go out — coffee shops, libraries, doing whatever it is that she does during the day.” (Alissa also asked to be identified by just her first name.) Four days later, it was St. Patrick’s Day. Alissa said her roommate left for the bars at noon, all dressed up in green, and didn’t come back till the next morning. “Shocker. She gets sick. Cough, fever, aches, the whole nine,” Alissa said. Alissa said both she and her roommate are mostly better, with just lingering coughs, and do not know for sure whether they had the coronavirus. Still, Alissa said she’s grateful that Michigan ordered its residents to shelter in place on Monday, in the hopes it will stop her roommate from spreading the possible disease further. “I will forever include a pandemic clause in any sublease going forward,” she said.

Courtesy of Blandine, Courtesy of Hannah Freeman.