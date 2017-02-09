BuzzFeed News

Fox News Used A Chart To Show Steve Bannon And ISIS Aren't Alike And Now It's A Meme

"Fox News going to incredible lengths to make Steve Bannon look good."

By Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

Posted on February 9, 2017, at 2:29 p.m. ET

After USA Today published an op-ed on Sunday that drew similarities between President Trump's chief strategist, Steve Bannon, and ISIS, Fox News defended Bannon with this chart:

The chart, which aired Wednesday night on Tucker Carlson Tonight, pointed out that — unlike ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi — Bannon has not beheaded journalists, used chemical weapons on Kurds, employed child soldiers, mass-executed Christians, or declared a caliphate.
Which like, OK, fair, but it made for a pretty striking visual:

Tucker Carlson sets the bar for Steve Bannon.
Nathan Wurtzel @NathanWurtzel

Tucker Carlson sets the bar for Steve Bannon.

What a fucking saint
bollywoodbowie, @AviMishkaKabir

What a fucking saint

This was actually my wedding toast. "Jon never beheaded journalists, used chemical weapons on Kurds, or mass-execut… https://t.co/eIaUgte4YB
Jonathan Chait @jonathanchait

This was actually my wedding toast. "Jon never beheaded journalists, used chemical weapons on Kurds, or mass-execut… https://t.co/eIaUgte4YB

The chart went viral after writer Ally Maynard tweeted it, along with a few versions of her own:

Fox News going to incredible lengths to make Steve Bannon look good.
Not My President @missmayn

Fox News going to incredible lengths to make Steve Bannon look good.

Here's another graphic you can use @FoxNews @TuckerCarlson
Not My President @missmayn

Here's another graphic you can use @FoxNews @TuckerCarlson

One of these is a real graphic from @tuckercarlson. The other three will probably air on @FoxNews later.
Not My President @missmayn

One of these is a real graphic from @tuckercarlson. The other three will probably air on @FoxNews later.

Then, people started making their own charts, and it's turned into a bit of a meme:

.@missmayn Baghdadi seems to be on a roll...
InsóniasEmCarvão @insoniascarvao

.@missmayn Baghdadi seems to be on a roll...

@missmayn Did you see they ran this later though?
Lou Diamond Chillups @ConorGentes

@missmayn Did you see they ran this later though?

@missmayn I think I fixed it
Wilhelm Davis @WilhelmDavis

@missmayn I think I fixed it

@missmayn
Brian Mazmanian @BtotheMaz

@missmayn

A lot of people also couldn't believe it was actually happening.

constantly wondering if I'm hallucinating https://t.co/JqsOIjLHjM
Matt Pearce @mattdpearce

constantly wondering if I'm hallucinating https://t.co/JqsOIjLHjM

If you have to compare Bannon to the leader of ISIS to make him look good, maybe you shouldn't have Bannon on your… https://t.co/p3ZwxZE2Cb
Benjamin Dixon 🌹 @TheBpDShow

If you have to compare Bannon to the leader of ISIS to make him look good, maybe you shouldn't have Bannon on your… https://t.co/p3ZwxZE2Cb

TFW you originally wrote "Used chemical weapons" and the fact-checking department went "Let's get more specific jus… https://t.co/Oxrxes6gb7
Nick Douglas @toomuchnick

TFW you originally wrote "Used chemical weapons" and the fact-checking department went "Let's get more specific jus… https://t.co/Oxrxes6gb7

The great thing about this list is that Hitler didn't do these things either. https://t.co/dzWqKDCFgk
Persona Non Carter @GreyTheTick

The great thing about this list is that Hitler didn't do these things either. https://t.co/dzWqKDCFgk

compared to the worst monsters of history, steve bannon looks pretty good huh checkmate liberals https://t.co/tshuGD7t03
⣝⣵⡎⣵⢗⣿⣫⢗⡎⣵ @zarawesome

compared to the worst monsters of history, steve bannon looks pretty good huh checkmate liberals https://t.co/tshuGD7t03

