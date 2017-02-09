Fox News Used A Chart To Show Steve Bannon And ISIS Aren't Alike And Now It's A Meme
"Fox News going to incredible lengths to make Steve Bannon look good."
After USA Today published an op-ed on Sunday that drew similarities between President Trump's chief strategist, Steve Bannon, and ISIS, Fox News defended Bannon with this chart:
Which like, OK, fair, but it made for a pretty striking visual:
ADVERTISEMENT
The chart went viral after writer Ally Maynard tweeted it, along with a few versions of her own:
Then, people started making their own charts, and it's turned into a bit of a meme:
ADVERTISEMENT
A lot of people also couldn't believe it was actually happening.
ADVERTISEMENT
-
Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.