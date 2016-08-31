You Can Finally Zoom In On Instagram
AT LAST.
A long overdue feature has finally hit Instagram: You can now zoom in on photos.
The pinch-to-zoom feature works with photos and videos in your profile, feed, and Explore.
It is currently available only on iOS, and will be available on Android "in the coming weeks," according to Instagram.
People are pretty psyched.
ADVERTISEMENT
Though others are...less than psyched.
And everyone made the exact same joke about their moms.
ADVERTISEMENT
-
Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.