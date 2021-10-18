Colin Powell, The First Black Secretary Of State, Has Died Of COVID Complications

Colin Powell, the first Black secretary of state in the US, died Monday morning due to complications from COVID-19, his family said. He was 84.

"We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American," his family said in a Facebook post.



He was fully vaccinated and was being treated at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, they added.



Powell, a Republican, served as secretary of state under George W. Bush from 2001 to 2005.

