So, Sean Spicer Reportedly Stole A Mini-Fridge From His Junior Staffers

Now that's cold.

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on July 22, 2017, at 12:00 p.m. ET

In a particularly bizarre anecdote, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday that outgoing White House press secretary Sean Spicer once stole a mini-fridge from his junior staffers.

Nicholas Kamm / AFP / Getty Images

Less than a month after he began his White House job, Spicer apparently decided he'd like a fridge.

So, he reportedly sent one of his top aides to an office full of junior staffers to demand they give him their mini-fridge. They refused.

But Spicer was not so easily thwarted. Under the cloak of night, he returned.

After 8 p.m., when the staffers had gone home for the evening, a White House official reportedly saw Spicer carrying the fridge down the White House driveway.

The White House did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The absurd story feels like a fitting goodbye to the former press secretary, who became widely known for his blatant lies and ~spicy~ moments.

@kylegriffin1 When you hear Sean Spicer stole a f*cking mini fridge under the cover of darkness.
Dab Aggin @DabAggin

@kylegriffin1 When you hear Sean Spicer stole a f*cking mini fridge under the cover of darkness.

People really love how the staffers basically may have "told him to fuck right off."

the best part here is how the junior staffers told him to fuck right off https://t.co/vLWTRqT2lQ
happy/sore alex @alex

the best part here is how the junior staffers told him to fuck right off https://t.co/vLWTRqT2lQ

SPICER: let me meet the pope TRUMP: no way SPICER: let me have your fridge LOW LEVEL STAFFER: fuck off sean https://t.co/AkiL91O3Q4
delrayser @delrayser

SPICER: let me meet the pope TRUMP: no way SPICER: let me have your fridge LOW LEVEL STAFFER: fuck off sean https://t.co/AkiL91O3Q4

And a lot of people are saying they don't feel bad for Spicer.

If you find yourself feeling bad for Spicer, picture him stealing a mini-fridge from junior employees who can't aff… https://t.co/qQpqho3kFz
The Resisterhood @resisterhood

If you find yourself feeling bad for Spicer, picture him stealing a mini-fridge from junior employees who can't aff… https://t.co/qQpqho3kFz

Sean Spicer is kind of a dick. Dude stole a mini-fridge from junior research staffers. Who does that?… https://t.co/bUIjKGQNvN
Melissa Ryan @MelissaRyan

Sean Spicer is kind of a dick. Dude stole a mini-fridge from junior research staffers. Who does that?… https://t.co/bUIjKGQNvN

Many are calling for one last SNL skit of Melissa McCarthy as Spicer with the mini-fridge.

If SNL does not do one last skit of Spicer dragging that mini fridge to his office they might as well cancel the show.
Julie 🔥🔥🔥 @vintagegoddess

If SNL does not do one last skit of Spicer dragging that mini fridge to his office they might as well cancel the show.

Dear SNL, Plz let Melissa McCarthy ride into the sunset on her podium Segway, dragging a mini fridge behind her. Thanks, America
Challah Back Girl @elzbeck

Dear SNL, Plz let Melissa McCarthy ride into the sunset on her podium Segway, dragging a mini fridge behind her. Thanks, America

This priceless Spicer story seems like a microcosm of the West Wing clown show--something no SNL skit can match.… https://t.co/4nZRdLho3p
Colin Kahl @ColinKahl

This priceless Spicer story seems like a microcosm of the West Wing clown show--something no SNL skit can match.… https://t.co/4nZRdLho3p

While others are treasuring what may be the last vestiges of Spicer memes.

Just received verbal govt approval to buy Sean Spicer a mini fridge
Judd Legum @JuddLegum

Just received verbal govt approval to buy Sean Spicer a mini fridge

me, a simpleton: just go buy a fridge spicer, the true genius: imma steal that shit https://t.co/WnRTDev8GR
me, an idiot @dcseifert

me, a simpleton: just go buy a fridge spicer, the true genius: imma steal that shit https://t.co/WnRTDev8GR

Let Spicer have the mini-fridge, it's bad enough they took away his stapler.
Josh Barro @jbarro

Let Spicer have the mini-fridge, it's bad enough they took away his stapler.

Best of luck on your future endeavors, Spicey. (And if you still need a mini-fridge, I'd try Amazon.)

darth:™ @darth

