So, Sean Spicer Reportedly Stole A Mini-Fridge From His Junior Staffers
Now that's cold.
In a particularly bizarre anecdote, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday that outgoing White House press secretary Sean Spicer once stole a mini-fridge from his junior staffers.
Less than a month after he began his White House job, Spicer apparently decided he'd like a fridge.
So, he reportedly sent one of his top aides to an office full of junior staffers to demand they give him their mini-fridge. They refused.
But Spicer was not so easily thwarted. Under the cloak of night, he returned.
After 8 p.m., when the staffers had gone home for the evening, a White House official reportedly saw Spicer carrying the fridge down the White House driveway.
The White House did not immediately respond to request for comment.
The absurd story feels like a fitting goodbye to the former press secretary, who became widely known for his blatant lies and ~spicy~ moments.
People really love how the staffers basically may have "told him to fuck right off."
And a lot of people are saying they don't feel bad for Spicer.
Many are calling for one last SNL skit of Melissa McCarthy as Spicer with the mini-fridge.
While others are treasuring what may be the last vestiges of Spicer memes.
Best of luck on your future endeavors, Spicey. (And if you still need a mini-fridge, I'd try Amazon.)
