Trump's Lawyer Just Tweeted Pics With His Black Friends To Prove He's Not Racist

news

"They all know me for a while and call me a friend," Michael Cohen told BuzzFeed News of the photo collage of him posing with different black people.

By Julia Reinstein and David Mack

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

David Mack

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 16, 2017, at 11:35 a.m. ET

After President Trump angrily defended white supremacists on Tuesday, Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, tweeted a collage of pics with his black friends in a bid to show he's not racist.

As the son of a holocaust survivor, I have no tolerance for #racism. Just because I support @POTUS @realDonaldTrump… https://t.co/9oyclgf9wZ
Michael Cohen @MichaelCohen212

Among those pictured with Cohen were Trump adviser Omarosa Manigault-Newman, and online comedians and Trump supporters Diamond and Silk.

According to the New York Times' Maggie Haberman, CNN makeup artists and morning show crew members were also pictured.

Cohen told BuzzFeed News the people in the photos are "not random people," and that they "all know me for a while and call me a friend."

He said he had been receiving "horrific comments" all morning "about being anti-black, racist etc. for supporting Trump. It's just wrong!"

Cohen said he tweeted the photos to respond to these comments from detractors.

"Trump is not a racist and neither am I," he said. "The attacks against him and all of us who support him are disgusting, disgraceful and hurtful. I emphatically denounce white supremacy, white nationalism, Nazi beliefs and hatred of anyone based on race, religion, creed, color or sexual orientation."

Many people criticized Cohen's tweet as a tone-deaf attempt at proving one's views on race.

man made an "I have black friends" collage lmaooo https://t.co/cqqDMLVNbl
Hanif Abdurraqib @NifMuhammad

@MichaelCohen212 @POTUS @realDonaldTrump Did you really tell your assistant "Find me a bunch of pictures of me with… https://t.co/j5W1Rta4g6
Jane Anderson @jane_anderson

@MichaelCohen212 @POTUS @realDonaldTrump If you still support him, then you are a racist. Stop using your "friends" as props.
urbbody @urbbody

@adamannapolis @MichaelCohen212 @POTUS @realDonaldTrump Trying to justify by posting pics with his black friends....🤦‍♀️ lol
Tj @MzT2UBoo

@MichaelCohen212 @POTUS @realDonaldTrump You really just made a grid of the 10 black people you know
Daniel Aubry @Aubs89

"No matter what I tweet, haters will always find fault with me because of my support for our President," Cohen told BuzzFeed News. "We all need to be better."

Stephanie Keith / Reuters

Olivia Nuzzi, New York magazine's Washington correspondent, also asked Cohen about the collage in a series of text messages she posted on Twitter.

Is today over yet?
Olivia Nuzzi @Olivianuzzi

In these texts, Cohen skirted questions about how photos of himself with black people prove that neither he, nor Trump, are racist.

🤷🏼‍♀️
Olivia Nuzzi @Olivianuzzi

When asked if the praise for Trump by former KKK leader David Duke may be partially responsible for the criticism, Cohen said he "can't control what David Duke says."

🤦🏼‍♀️
Olivia Nuzzi @Olivianuzzi

He also called Nuzzi "fake news."

This is going super well
Olivia Nuzzi @Olivianuzzi

Trump Angrily Defended The White Supremacists In Charlottesville

buzzfeed.com

