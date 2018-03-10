A Nightclub Has Been Shut Down After Viral Videos Of A Horse Being Rode On The Dance Floor Sparked Animal Cruelty Allegations

The incident "could only be described as insane stupidity and irresponsibility," said Miami Beach mayor Dan Gelber.

WATCH: Mokai Lounge in Miami Beach under fire after video surfaced of a horse inside the nightclub

A Miami Beach nightclub has been shut down after videos of a woman riding a spooked horse on the dance floor sparked widespread allegations of animal cruelty.

Videos of the incident, which occurred at Mokai Lounge in Miami Beach between late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, show the horse panicking and bucking off a woman in a bikini as hordes of clubgoers scream and cheer.

The videos quickly went viral and drew massive outrage online. Nearly 3,000 people signed a petition for police to take action against the club.