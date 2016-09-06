A 19-Year-Old Seeking Revenge On Her Ex Set Fire To The Wrong Car

A 19-year-old Florida woman has been charged with second-degree arson after setting a car on fire that she mistakenly thought belonged to her ex-boyfriend, police confirmed to BuzzFeed News.

The woman, Carmen Chamblee, was arrested the morning of Sept. 3 and taken to the Pinellas County Jail.

The incident, which occurred Aug. 27 and was caught on surveillance video, shows Chamblee stoking the fire that was engulfing the trunk of the car. She later fled the scene on bicycle.

She told detectives she thought the car belonged to her ex-boyfriend. It did not.