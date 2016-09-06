BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

A 19-Year-Old Seeking Revenge On Her Ex Set Fire To The Wrong Car

news

A 19-Year-Old Seeking Revenge On Her Ex Set Fire To The Wrong Car

Oops.

By Julia Reinstein

Headshot of Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 6, 2016, at 12:59 p.m. ET

A 19-year-old Florida woman has been charged with second-degree arson after setting a car on fire that she mistakenly thought belonged to her ex-boyfriend, police confirmed to BuzzFeed News.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

The woman, Carmen Chamblee, was arrested the morning of Sept. 3 and taken to the Pinellas County Jail.

The incident, which occurred Aug. 27 and was caught on surveillance video, shows Chamblee stoking the fire that was engulfing the trunk of the car. She later fled the scene on bicycle.

She told detectives she thought the car belonged to her ex-boyfriend. It did not.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT