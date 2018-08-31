BuzzFeed News

People Think Cicely Tyson's Hat Would Have Made Aretha Franklin Proud

“I just need to find myself a church hat that’s even half as fire as Cicely’s.”

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on August 31, 2018, at 5:20 p.m. ET

Cicely Tyson spoke at Aretha Franklin's funeral Friday, and she did it wearing this giant, amazing hat.

She looked incredible.

People were straight-up stunned by the 91-year-old actor’s elegance and powerful speech.

Cicely Tyson is 91. In stilettos. Wearing the greatest church hat that was ever created. Standing on her own. Giving an passionate speech. Still getting nominated for Emmys. Still beautiful. Still so elegant. Amazing. #ArethaHomegoing
Lyric ✨ @LyricSwinton

Cicely Tyson is 91. In stilettos. Wearing the greatest church hat that was ever created. Standing on her own. Giving an passionate speech. Still getting nominated for Emmys. Still beautiful. Still so elegant. Amazing. #ArethaHomegoing

I wanna die from witnessing Mother Tyson's hat. I am moved and stilled by her entire ensemble. #ArethaHomegoing
Goddess of Joy @LadyTerror

I wanna die from witnessing Mother Tyson's hat. I am moved and stilled by her entire ensemble. #ArethaHomegoing

Many thought the hat would have made Aretha proud.

This hat Cicely is wearing. It is so Aretha
❄Mikki Kendall❄ @Karnythia

This hat Cicely is wearing. It is so Aretha

Cicely Tyson wore a pre-approved hat from Aretha ! Baby that thang is covering the whole church with the blood of Jesus #arethafranklin #arethahomegoing https://t.co/VH50C4DQ58
Blenderella Bae aka Pj Envy @pjlovespj

Cicely Tyson wore a pre-approved hat from Aretha ! Baby that thang is covering the whole church with the blood of Jesus #arethafranklin #arethahomegoing https://t.co/VH50C4DQ58

It was really, truly iconic.

Can we put Miss Tyson's hat in the African American Museum of Natural History in DC?!?! #ArethaHomegoing
Special Tee Tweets @SpecialTeeTwts

Can we put Miss Tyson's hat in the African American Museum of Natural History in DC?!?! #ArethaHomegoing

“Now Cicely know that hat done all the work we needed and that Aretha would be proud of such a show,” said civil rights activist DeRay Mckesson.

Now Cicely know that hat done all the work we needed and that Aretha would be proud of such a show. #ArethaHomegoing
deray @deray

Now Cicely know that hat done all the work we needed and that Aretha would be proud of such a show. #ArethaHomegoing

A lot of people want one just like it.

Cicely Tyson truly looks fantastic. On a side note - WHERE CAN I GET THAT HAT!!! 🤩😍 https://t.co/rupPZmKCpT
To know is science, to think you know is ignorance @angelialevy

Cicely Tyson truly looks fantastic. On a side note - WHERE CAN I GET THAT HAT!!! 🤩😍 https://t.co/rupPZmKCpT

I just need to find myself a church hat that’s even half as fire as Cicely’s.
Molly Carter. @chelswintour

I just need to find myself a church hat that’s even half as fire as Cicely’s.

“You don’t buy that hat,” said the Atlantic’s Vann R. Newkirk II. “You earn it.”

you don't buy that hat. you earn it. https://t.co/XqwJ5R2hNi
Dad @fivefifths

you don't buy that hat. you earn it. https://t.co/XqwJ5R2hNi

