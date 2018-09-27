Here Are All The Questions Christine Blasey Ford Had To Answer About Brett Kavanaugh Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Her

“You do remember what happened, do you not?” “Were you on any sort of medication?” “How has it affected your children?” “You would not mix up somebody else with Brett Kavanaugh, correct?”

Win Mcnamee / Getty Images

The Senate hearing for the testimony of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and the woman who alleges he sexually assaulted her in high school, Christine Blasey Ford, lasted roughly eight hours Thursday, at times with heated exchanges.

Here is every questions senators on the Judiciary Committee asked Ford during her testimony, which came before Kavanaugh's. “We’ve put before you...five pieces of information and I wanted to go over them. The first is a screenshot of a WhatsApp texting between you and somebody at the Washington Post. Do you have that in front of you?” “The first two texts were sent by you on July 6, is that correct?” “And then the last one sent by you was on July 10?” “Are those three comments accurate?”

“Did you write the letter yourself?”

“Since it is dated July 30, did you write it on that date?” “Was it written on or about that date?” “Is the letter accurate?” “Would it be fair to say there were at least four others?” “What is the second correction?”

Win McNamee / Getty Images

“Why you have held it to yourself all these years? As you look back, can you indicate what the reasons are?” “Can you tell us what impact the events had on you?” “Is that the reason for the second door — front door — is claustrophobia?” “And do you have that second front door?” “Can you tell us, is there any other way this has affected your life?” “When we spoke and it became very clear how deeply you felt about this and the need that you wanted to remain confidential, can you talk a little bit about that?” “How did you decide to come forward?” “You are very clear about the attack, being pushed into the room. You say you don’t know quite by whom. But that it was Brett Kavanaugh that covered your mouth to prevent you from screaming. And then you escaped. How are you so sure that it was he?” “So what you are telling us, this could not be a case of mistaken identity?”

Pool / Getty Images

“When we were stopped, you were going to tell us a third correction that you wanted to make on that statement? Or I’m sorry, the letter to Sen. Feinstein.” “Okay. And that is — so that is not a correction in your statement?” “You also wrote out a handwritten statement for the calligrapher when you took your polygraph test, is that correct?” “On the Washington Post article, did you submit to an interview by a reporter with the Washington Post for that article to be written?” “And then finally was the statement that you provided this morning, I assume that to the best of your recollection that that was accurate?” “I want to talk to you about the day that this happened leading up to the gathering. In your statement this morning, have you told us everything that you remember about the day leading up to that?” “You indicated that you were at the country club swimming that day?” “And when you say best estimate, is that based on the fact that you said you went there pretty much every day. Is that a yes?”

Pool / Getty Images

“Do you recall prior to getting there — so I’m only talking about up to the gathering — had you had anything to drink?” “Were you on any sort of medication?” “Do you recall knowing before you went who was going to be at that gathering?” “Do you recall an expectation that Brett Kavanaugh would be there?” “What was the atmosphere like at the gathering?” “When you said that it was clear they had been drinking prior, do you mean prior to the time had you gotten there or prior to the time they had arrived?”

“Was it loud?” “Besides the music that you’ve described that was playing in the bedroom, was there any other music or television or anything like that?” “So there wasn’t a stereo playing downstairs?”

Jose Luis Magana / AFP / Getty Images

“How did you know Brett Kavanaugh and Mark Judge? And is it possible that you had mixed them up with somebody else?”

“You would not mix up somebody else with Brett Kavanaugh, correct?” “Or Mark Judge?” "What is the strongest memory you have, strongest memory of the incident? Something that you cannot forget?” “You have never forgotten that laughter, forgotten them laughing at you?” “And you were the object of the laughter?” “You do remember what happened, do you not?” “When you say two girls, was that you and another or was that two other girls?”

“So then would it be fair to say at least P.J., Brett Kavanaugh, Mark Judge, Leland Ingham at the time, and yourself, were present and possibly others?” “Have you been contacted by anybody saying, hey, I was at that party, too?” “Have you told us everything that you do remember about it?”

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

“You said that the music was solely coming from that room, is that correct?” “And it was turned up once the three of you were inside of that room, is that correct?” “At some point do you recall it being turned down?” “And the bathroom door was closed when you heard this, was that correct?” “Were you able to hear that conversation?” “Were you not able to hear the conversation or not able to understand the conversation?” “How do you know there was a conversation?” “In your letter you wrote, ‘Both loudly stumbled down the stairwell, at which point other persons at the house were talking with them.’ Does that ring a bell?” “You said that you did not remember how you got home, is that correct?” “I’m going to show you, if somebody could provide to you a map of the various people’s houses at the time and if could you verify that this is where you were living at the time.” “I’m only asking you to confirm if that map accurately shows where you were living at the time.” “Was that a house or apartment?”

Michael Reynolds / AFP / Getty Images

“I’m asking you to address this new defense of mistaken identity directly. Dr. Ford, with what degree of certainty do you believe Brett Kavanaugh assaulted you?” “What led you to see Mark Judge and what led you to believe he was uncomfortable? How long did this occur after the incident?” “And you’ve described this as being near the country club, wherever this house was, is that right?” “Would it be fair to say that somebody drove you somewhere, either to the party, or home from the party?” “Has anyone come forward to say to you, remember, I was the one that drove you home?” “How were you able to narrow down the time frame?” “I assume the legal driving age was 16?”

Yana Paskova / Getty Images

“Did you already have your therapy records at that time?” “Okay so this was something that was available to you via a computer, like a patient portal?” “Did you show a full or partial set of those marriage therapy records to the Washington Post?” “So it’s possible the reporter did not see these notes?” “Have you shown them to anyone else besides your counsel?” “Would it be fair to say that Brett Kavanaugh’s name is not listed in those notes?” “Would it also be fair to say that the therapist’s notes we are talking about say that there were four boys in the room?”

Pool / Getty Images

“You specifically asked for an FBI investigation, did you not?” “And are you aware that when the FBI begins investigating, they might find corroborative evidence and they might find exculpatory evidence?” “And you are still not just willing, but insistent that the FBI should investigate your recollection and your claim?” “Dr. Ford, the Washington Post reported in their Sept. 16 article that you did show them therapist notes, is that incorrect?” “You also attended individual therapy. Did you show any of those notes to the reporter for the Washington Post?” “And Brett Kavanaugh’s name is not in those notes, is that correct?” “The word contributed, does that mean that there are other things that have happened that have also contributed to anxiety and PTSD?” “So have there been other things that have contributed to the anxiety and PTSD that you suffered? What about environmental?” “You said you told your husband before you were married that you had experienced sexual abuse, and later you told him that you were the victim of a sexual assault. Were these the same incident? On either of these two times, did you use any names?”

Pool / Getty Images

“May I ask, Dr. Ford, how did you get to Washington?” “When you were here back in August, end of July, how did you get here?” “In fact, you fly fairly frequently for your hobbies and you have had to fly for your work, is that true?” “You were consulting by a statistician in Sydney, Australia, correct?” “I also saw on you...talked about Hawaii, Polynesian Islands. Have you been to all of those places?” “You told your counselor about this back in 2012, is that right?” “And I understand that your husband was also present when you spoke about this incident in front of a counselor, and he recalls you using Judge Kavanaugh’s name, is that right?” “So if someone would have actually done the investigation, your husband would be able to say you named his name at that time?” “And you first requested that your account be kept confident — can you briefly tell us why?” “Can you tell us what you don’t forget about that night?”

Scott Olson / Getty Images

“Did you contact either the Senate or the president on or before July 6?” “Prior to July 6, had you spoken to any member of Congress, and when I say Congress, I mean the Senate or the House of Representatives or any Congressional staff members about your allegations?” “Why did you contact the Washington Post on July 6?” “You testified that Congresswoman Eshoo’s office contacted you on Sept. 9. Have you talked about anyone in her office before the date of July 9?” “Who advised you to contact senators or the New York Times?” “Did you contact the New York Times?” “Did you subsequently talk to a reporter with the Washington Post?” “Who was that reporter?” “Did you talk to any member of Congress...about your allegations between July 10 and July 30, which was the date of your letter to Sen. Feinstein?” “When you met with Congresswoman Eshoo, did you meet with her alone? Or did someone come with you?” “What did you talk about with Congresswoman Eshoo and her staff on July 18 and the 20th?”

Mario Tama / Getty Images

“Do I understand correctly that when you first reached out to Congresswoman Eshoo and to the Washington Post tip line, that was before he was nominated, is that correct?”

“And if I understood your testimony earlier, you were motivated by a sense of civic duty and frankly a hope that some other highly qualified nominee would be picked, not out of a motivation at a late stage to have an impact on the final decision?”

“About two-thirds of sexual assault survivors don’t report their assaults. Based on your experience, I would be interested in hearing from you about this, because you bore this alone. You bore this alone for a very long time. And it would be helpful for us to better understand the ways that that’s impacted your whole life.” “And yet you went on to get a PhD from USC, is that correct?” “I would appreciate your reaction to the excuse that boys will be boys." “Experts have written about how it’s common for sexual assault survivors to remember some facts about the experience very sharply and very clearly but not others. And that has to do with a survival mode that we go into when experiencing trauma. Is that your experience and is that something you can help the lay person understand?” “Did you talk about your allegations with any Republican members of Congress or congressional staff?” “Was it communicated to you by your counsel or someone else that the committee had asked to interview you and that they offered to come out to California to do so?" “Before July 30, the date on your letter to Sen. Feinstein, had you retained counsel with regard to these allegations?” “You asked Sen. Feinstein to maintain confidentiality until we have had further opportunity to speak, and then said you were ‘available to speak further, vacationing in the mid-Atlantic until Aug. 7,’ is that correct?”

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

“Did you talk to anybody about this letter before you sent it?” “Okay, and why did you talk to Congresswoman Eshoo about that letter?” “Did anyone help you write the letter?” “Did you or anyone on your behalf speak to Sen. Feinstein personally or with any Senate staffer?” “And when was that?” “What did you talk about?” “Was that the extent of the conversation?” “Did you give Sen. Feinstein or anyone else permission to release that letter?” “Between the letter date, July 30 and August the 7th, did you speak with any other person about your allegations?” “Besides talking to lawyers who might represent you, did you speak with anybody else about it at the time?” “Did you talk to [your parents] about it?” “Did you talk to anyone else between July 30 and Aug. 7?” “You testified earlier that you didn’t see the need for lawyers. And now you’re trying to hire them. What made you change your mind?” “Did that include Congresswoman Eshoo or Sen. Feinstein?” “Would you like Mark Judge to be interviewed in connection with the background investigation and the serious credible allegations that you have made?” “And we have heard this morning several times that you did take a polygraph and that was on August the 7th, is that right?” “Why did you decide to take a polygraph? Were you advised to do that?” “Have you ever taken any other polygraphs in your life?” “You went to see a gentleman by the name of Jeremiah Hanafin to serve as the polygrapher. Did anybody advise you on that choice?” “He actually conducted the polygraph not in his office in Virginia, but actually at the Hotel near the Baltimore–Washington airport, is that right? Why was that location chosen for the polygraph?” “So, he administered a polygraph on the day you attended your grandmother’s funeral?”

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

“Have you ever had discussions with anyone besides your attorneys on how to take a polygraph? And I don’t just mean countermeasures, but I mean just any sort of tips or anything like that?” “Have you ever given tips or advice to somebody who was looking to take a polygraph test?” “Did you pay for the polygraph yourself?” “Do you know who did pay for the polygraph?”

“Did anyone assist you in writing that statement?” “Did you know that the committee has requested, not only the charts from the polygraph test, but also any audio or video recording of the polygraph test?” “Were you audio or video recorded during that test?” “Well, you were in a hotel room, right? Regular hotel room with a bed and bathroom?” “Did you note any cameras in the room?” “So, you assume you were being video and audio recorded, but you don’t know for sure?” “Is there a political motivation for your coming forward with your account of the assault by Brett Kavanaugh?” “When we left off, we were still talking about the polygraph and I believe you said it hasn’t been paid for yet. Is that correct?” “Dr. Ford, do you expect the price of that polygraph to be passed on to you?” “Is it your understanding that someone else is going to assist you with some of these fees including the costs for your polygraph?” “In your testimony this morning, you stated that Sen. Feinstein sent you a letter on Aug. 31 of this year, is that right?” “Was it your understanding [the letter] was going to be kept confidential up until right before the hearing?” “Between your polygraph on Aug. 7 and your receipt of the letter from Sen. Feinstein, did you or anyone on your behalf speak to any member of Congress or congressional staff about these allegations?” “Did somebody on your behalf speak to somebody in Congress or a staff? Is it possible that somebody did?” “You have said repeatedly that you did not think that that letter that you wrote on July 30 was going to be released to the public, is that correct? And is it true that you did not authorize it to be released at any time?” “Besides your attorneys, did you provide...that letter to Sen. Feinstein and Eshoo, is that correct?” “Besides those two individuals, and your attorneys, did you provide that letter to anyone else?” “Do you know how that letter became public?” “After that letter was made public or leaked, did you reach back out to the Washington Post?”

Jose Luis Magana / AFP / Getty Images

“It is correct that you have given a lot of resources, taken a lot of threats to come forward, correct, assaults on your dignity and humanity?” “How has it affected your children?” “How do you feel that all the things that could have been done have not been honored in this so-called investigation?” “In choosing attorneys, did anyone help you with a choice on who to choose?” “And did anybody besides friends and family refer you to any attorneys? Including the two that are sitting on either side of you?” "When did you personally first request an FBI investigation?” “Would that investigation have been something that you would have submitted to an interview?” “Would you have been happy to submit to an interview by staff members from this committee?” “You mentioned some GoFundMe accounts. Besides those, are there any other efforts outside of your own personal finances to pay for your legal fees or any of the costs incurred?” “Have you seen any of the questions that I was going to ask you today?” “You’ve been asked a few questions by other people as well. Have you seen any of those questions in advance? Have you been told them in advance? And, likewise, with my questions, have you been told my questions in advance?”

Michael Reynolds / AFP / Getty Images

“You mentioned that there was a classmate who was really sort of the connection between you and Brett Kavanaugh. Who was this person?” “How long did you know this person? A couple of months before this took place?” “How would you characterize your relationship with him both before and after this took place, this person?” “Was this person the only common link between you and Judge Kavanaugh?” “Can you describe all of the other social interactions that you had with Mr. Kavanaugh?” “Did anything happen at these events we're talking about? Besides the time we’re talking about?” “Was there anything else that was sexually inappropriate, any inappropriate sexual behavior on the part of Mr. Kavanaugh towards you at any of these other functions?” “Which of your two lawyers did Sen. Feinstein’s office recommend?” “And when you did leave that night, did Leland Keyser ever follow up with you and say, hey, what happened to you?” “Are you aware that the three people at the party besides yourself and Brett Kavanaugh have given statements under penalty of felony to the committee? And are you aware of what those statements say?” “Are you aware that they say that they have no memory or knowledge of such a party?” “Do you have any particular motives to ascribe to Leland?”

Win Mcnamee / Getty Images