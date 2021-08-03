CNN Is Still Standing By Chris Cuomo, Despite His Role In His Brother’s Alleged Sexual Harassment Saga

CNN is standing by primetime star Chris Cuomo after an extensive investigation found a pattern of serial sexual harassment by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo — allegations that the news anchor secretly helped his brother to strategize against.



Tuesday’s bombshell report, unveiled by New York Attorney General Letitia James, found the governor had groped, kissed, or made inappropriate or suggestive comments to 11 women, most of whom were current or former state employees. Independent investigators also said the governor and his senior staff had created a “toxic” work culture, even retaliating against one former employee who came forward with allegations.

The governor subsequently issued a defiant televised statement, denying any impropriety and resisting an avalanche of calls that he step down immediately.

The damning report sent shockwaves through Albany and Washington, DC, but also within CNN, where employees who spoke with BuzzFeed News were highly critical of the company’s decision not to discipline Chris Cuomo for his role in the scandal.

“I think that, as journalists, it’s our responsibility to act in the most responsible possible way, not only to maintain journalistic integrity, but also for the public to regain trust in journalism and television news,” said one current CNN staffer, who asked, like others in this story, to remain anonymous in order to speak freely. “And the fact that Chris Cuomo wasn’t fired over his inappropriate conflict of interest in actively affecting a news story is not only irresponsible of CNN, but also a disgrace to journalism.”

As the Washington Post first reported in May, Chris Cuomo played a significant role in crafting his brother’s public response to the sexual harassment claims. The CNN anchor participated in multiple “strategy” conference calls, reportedly advising the governor not only to refuse to resign, but also urging him to deny the allegations, referring to them as a result of “cancel culture.”

Shortly after, a spokesperson for CNN said no disciplinary action would be taken against the anchor for what was widely viewed as an egregious breach of journalistic ethics. A statement from the network said the anchor was not involved in reporting on the sexual harassment allegations because “he could never be objective” and “often serves as a sounding board for his brother,” but admitted his actions were “inappropriate.” On his show, Chris Cuomo apologized, saying his involvement had been a “mistake” and that it would not happen again.

Tuesday’s investigative report offered further confirmation of the TV journalist’s participation in strategizing for the accused governor. An email written by Chris Cuomo, which was included in the report, showed him suggesting the governor downplay the allegations by saying “sometimes I am playful and make jokes” and that he did so in order to add “some levity and banter to what is a very serious business.”