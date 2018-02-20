Chloe Kim Posed With Her Dog On The Cover Of Sports Illustrated And It's The Only Pure Thing Left On This Earth
WARNING: This post includes many adorable photos of Kim's extremely good dog.
By now, you're probably familiar with 17-year-old Chloe Kim, Olympic gold medalist, snowboarding extraordinaire, and world-renowned hangry person.
But did you know about Reese, Kim's truly excellent dog?
Because you really, really should.
Well, this week, both Kim and Reese are gracing us with their presence on the cover of Sports Illustrated. Would you look at how cute and great they are???
ADVERTISEMENT
Anyway, here are a bunch more pics of Reese I'd appreciate if you looked at!
Look at how she smiles in her sleep!
She loves to play fetch!
This is her as a puppy!
This is her biting one of those rope things!
Okay byeee!
-
Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.