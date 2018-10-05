BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Chicagoans Stopped In Their Tracks To Watch The Jason Van Dyke Verdict

Chicagoans Stopped In Their Tracks To Watch The Jason Van Dyke Verdict

People watched the trial in restaurants, classrooms, train stations, and all over the city.

By Julia Reinstein

Headshot of Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 5, 2018, at 4:13 p.m. ET

On Friday, Chicago cop Jason Van Dyke was found guilty of second-degree murder for fatally shooting 17-year-old Laquan McDonald 16 times in 2014.

Scott Olson / Getty Images; Family Handout

After it was announced the jury had reached a verdict, people in Chicago stopped in their tracks to watch.

Chicagoans watch TVs in Downtown Chicago as Officer Van Dyke is found guilty of 2nd degree murder. #VanDykeMurderTrial #Vandyke https://t.co/ULJgb0fISg
Stacey Baca @StaceyBacaABC7

Chicagoans watch TVs in Downtown Chicago as Officer Van Dyke is found guilty of 2nd degree murder. #VanDykeMurderTrial #Vandyke https://t.co/ULJgb0fISg

Reply Retweet Favorite

People watched the trial while waiting for the train.

Literally everyone watching Van Dyke trial on Fullerton stop
[Deleted] @trevor_netzer

Literally everyone watching Van Dyke trial on Fullerton stop

Reply Retweet Favorite

And in schools.

Everyone outside of my classroom is watching the Jason Van Dyke verdict rn
meghan @megs38399599

Everyone outside of my classroom is watching the Jason Van Dyke verdict rn

Reply Retweet Favorite

And in restaurants.

All of us at Shake Shack in the West Loop watching Jason van Dyke verdict. #LaquanMcDonald
Morgan Pomaika'i Lee @Mepaynl

All of us at Shake Shack in the West Loop watching Jason van Dyke verdict. #LaquanMcDonald

Reply Retweet Favorite

Students came together to await the verdict.

Dominican University comes together to await the #LaquanMcDonald trial verdict.
Keegan Lannon @KeeganLannon

Dominican University comes together to await the #LaquanMcDonald trial verdict.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Staff of @TheDePaulia watching the Van Dyke verdict before our office is evacuated
Ben Conboy @realbenconboy

Staff of @TheDePaulia watching the Van Dyke verdict before our office is evacuated

Reply Retweet Favorite

As did newsrooms.

Sun-Times newsroom waits to hear word of verdict of jury in #LaquanMcDonald
Carol Fowler @carolfowler

Sun-Times newsroom waits to hear word of verdict of jury in #LaquanMcDonald

Reply Retweet Favorite
The entire ⁦@WBEZ⁩ newsroom awaiting the #LaquanMcDonald verdict.
Peter Sagal @petersagal

The entire ⁦@WBEZ⁩ newsroom awaiting the #LaquanMcDonald verdict.

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Literally every Chicagoan stood where they were to listen and watch that court hearing," one person said.

literally every Chicagoan stood where they were to listen and watch that court hearing and got what they wanted VAN DYKE IS FUCKIN GUILTY
justin @yourestupidbut

literally every Chicagoan stood where they were to listen and watch that court hearing and got what they wanted VAN DYKE IS FUCKIN GUILTY

Reply Retweet Favorite

Chicagoans watched with their families.

my dad are i were on the phone watching the verdict together and crying jfjfjfjd laquan finally has justice i love u forever chicago #VanDykeMurderTrial #BlackLivesMatters
anaïs @102anais

my dad are i were on the phone watching the verdict together and crying jfjfjfjd laquan finally has justice i love u forever chicago #VanDykeMurderTrial #BlackLivesMatters

Reply Retweet Favorite

And coworkers.

We're all gathered around a laptop at work watching the verdict, and the vindication and relief is palpable. #VanDykeMurderTrial #LaquanMcDonald
Br🎃🎃ke @DefineStrange

We're all gathered around a laptop at work watching the verdict, and the vindication and relief is palpable. #VanDykeMurderTrial #LaquanMcDonald

Reply Retweet Favorite
I work in East Chicago. The entire cafeteria is silent, watching the verdict announcement in the Van Dyke case. #LaquanMcDonald #SayHisName
krystaldragon @krystaldragon

I work in East Chicago. The entire cafeteria is silent, watching the verdict announcement in the Van Dyke case. #LaquanMcDonald #SayHisName

Reply Retweet Favorite

There was a "moment of elation" when Van Dyke was found guilty, Chicago Sun-Times reporter Sam Charles tweeted.

A moment of elation outside City Hall as the Jason Van Dyke verdict is announced
Sam Charles @samjcharles

A moment of elation outside City Hall as the Jason Van Dyke verdict is announced

Reply Retweet Favorite

Protestors outside the courthouse rejoiced at the news.

Nam Y. Huh / AP

One woman "fell to her knees, weeping, crying 'justice,' and started to pray," said reporter Kim Bellware.

This woman just fell to her knees, weeping, crying “justice” and started to pray #VanDykeTrial
Kim Bellware @bellwak

This woman just fell to her knees, weeping, crying “justice” and started to pray #VanDykeTrial

Reply Retweet Favorite

Support our journalism

Help BuzzFeed News reporters expose injustices and keep quality news free.

Contribute
ADVERTISEMENT