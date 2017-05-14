Torch-Wielding White Supremacists Rallied Against A Confederate Statue's Removal
The mayor of Charlottesville said the gathering "hearkens back to the days of the KKK."
Dozens of people wearing white and carrying torches gathered on Saturday night in Charlottesville, Virginia, to protest the removal of a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee.
The Charlottesville City Council's vote in April to sell the statue — which many see as an unwelcome monument to the South's Confederate past, but many conservatives and Southern heritage groups vehemently defend as part of "Virginia's heritage" — came after months of contention over what to do with it.
In April, a Republican candidate for Virginia governor tweeted that "Nothing is worse than a Yankee telling a Southerner that his monuments don't matter." (It didn't go over well.)
White supremacist leader Richard Spencer was in attendance at Saturday's march, torch in hand.
The protesters chanted things like, “You will not replace us,” “Russia is our friend” and “Blood and soil."
People nationwide are speaking out strongly against the rally.
Some people online also mocked the white supremacists for taking bamboo tiki torches to the rally.
Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer released a statement saying it "hearkens back to the days of the KKK."
