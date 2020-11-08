Celebrities Are Paying Tribute To "Jeopardy!" Host Alex Trebek Following His Death
"Alex Trebek was like a family member who I watched every night."
Early Sunday morning, Alex Trebek, the beloved host of Jeopardy!, died at age 80.
Celebrity fans of the legendary game show host responded to the news with an outpouring of grief and shared memories of the man so many watched on their TV screens.
Some of Trebek's fellow TV hosts remembered him as an icon and an influence.
A few shared memories of the times they were answers on the show, and how much that meant to them.
Even some politicians mourned the loss.
