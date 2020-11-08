 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Celebrities Are Paying Tribute To "Jeopardy!" Host Alex Trebek Following His Death

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Celebrities Are Paying Tribute To "Jeopardy!" Host Alex Trebek Following His Death

"Alex Trebek was like a family member who I watched every night."

By Julia Reinstein

Picture of Julia Reinstein Julia Reinstein BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 8, 2020, at 2:40 p.m. ET

Eric Mccandless / Getty Images

Early Sunday morning, Alex Trebek, the beloved host of Jeopardy!, died at age 80.

Celebrity fans of the legendary game show host responded to the news with an outpouring of grief and shared memories of the man so many watched on their TV screens.

I’m so saddened that Alex Trebek has passed. Growing up, he made me feel like my nerdiness was valuable and I loved learning from watching jeopardy. It was our family’s nightly pleasure. https://t.co/MQLfQz6Fa1
Padma Lakshmi @PadmaLakshmi

I’m so saddened that Alex Trebek has passed. Growing up, he made me feel like my nerdiness was valuable and I loved learning from watching jeopardy. It was our family’s nightly pleasure. https://t.co/MQLfQz6Fa1

Reply Retweet Favorite
I was obsessed with Jeopardy as a nerdy kid growing up in Ohio. I’ve loved and revered Alex Trebek since I can remember. What an iconic career. RIP Alex Trebek.
John Legend @johnlegend

I was obsessed with Jeopardy as a nerdy kid growing up in Ohio. I’ve loved and revered Alex Trebek since I can remember. What an iconic career. RIP Alex Trebek.

Reply Retweet Favorite
RIP Alex Trebek. A true, true gentleman and courageous hero. May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest 💛
Viola Davis @violadavis

RIP Alex Trebek. A true, true gentleman and courageous hero. May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest 💛

Reply Retweet Favorite
RIP #AlexTrebek 💗 what an icon
Jonathan Van Ness @jvn

RIP #AlexTrebek 💗 what an icon

Reply Retweet Favorite
Damn you 2020!!! #RIPAlexTrebec 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/OBtQBQE2IL
Gabrielle Union @itsgabrielleu

Damn you 2020!!! #RIPAlexTrebec 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/OBtQBQE2IL

Reply Retweet Favorite
Alex Trebek was kind enough to film a cameo for our film Free Guy last year despite his battle. He was gracious and funny. In addition to being curious, stalwart, generous, reassuring and of course, Canadian. We love you, Alex. And always will.
Ryan Reynolds @VancityReynolds

Alex Trebek was kind enough to film a cameo for our film Free Guy last year despite his battle. He was gracious and funny. In addition to being curious, stalwart, generous, reassuring and of course, Canadian. We love you, Alex. And always will.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some of Trebek's fellow TV hosts remembered him as an icon and an influence.

Alex Trebek was like a family member who I watched every night. I remember going to the set to watch him tape a show before I started my TV career. He was a big influence and one of a kind. Rest In Peace, Alex. https://t.co/B9wq95uRg4
Ryan Seacrest @RyanSeacrest

Alex Trebek was like a family member who I watched every night. I remember going to the set to watch him tape a show before I started my TV career. He was a big influence and one of a kind. Rest In Peace, Alex. https://t.co/B9wq95uRg4

Reply Retweet Favorite
Television has lost a true treasure and icon. Alex was in a league of his own. Class act, grace and courage just scratch the surface. Always warm, friendly and unassuming. Robin &amp; I send our heartfelt condolences to the entire Trebek family. You are all in our prayers. https://t.co/OQgadVrVGe
Dr. Phil @DrPhil

Television has lost a true treasure and icon. Alex was in a league of his own. Class act, grace and courage just scratch the surface. Always warm, friendly and unassuming. Robin &amp; I send our heartfelt condolences to the entire Trebek family. You are all in our prayers. https://t.co/OQgadVrVGe

Reply Retweet Favorite
My heart is so sad over the passing of the classiest game show host of all time!!! His style was real to me ...... condolences to his entire family and fans #AlexTrebek
Steve Harvey @IAmSteveHarvey

My heart is so sad over the passing of the classiest game show host of all time!!! His style was real to me ...... condolences to his entire family and fans #AlexTrebek

Reply Retweet Favorite

A few shared memories of the times they were answers on the show, and how much that meant to them.

My heart is heavy hearing of Alex Trebek’s passing. The soundtrack of my life was hearing his voice every night at 7pm. There will never be a host quite like him ever again. God bless him and his family. And may his legacy forever live on. (Insert final Jeopardy music here.)
Charlie Puth @charlieputh

My heart is heavy hearing of Alex Trebek’s passing. The soundtrack of my life was hearing his voice every night at 7pm. There will never be a host quite like him ever again. God bless him and his family. And may his legacy forever live on. (Insert final Jeopardy music here.)

Reply Retweet Favorite
I’m heartbroken today hearing that Alex Trebek has died. My love of words was expanded watching @Jeopardy hearing him enunciate. I rarely missed an episode and felt like I “made it” in the industry hearing my name spoken by Alex as one of the questions. You will be truly missed.
DC @DaneCook

I’m heartbroken today hearing that Alex Trebek has died. My love of words was expanded watching @Jeopardy hearing him enunciate. I rarely missed an episode and felt like I “made it” in the industry hearing my name spoken by Alex as one of the questions. You will be truly missed.

Reply Retweet Favorite
RIP Alex Trebek. I’ll never forget this moment..._b
Silversun Pickups @SSPU

RIP Alex Trebek. I’ll never forget this moment..._b

Reply Retweet Favorite

Even some politicians mourned the loss.

We have lost an icon. Almost every night for more than three decades, Alex Trebek entertained and educated millions around the world, instilling in so many of us a love for trivia. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all who are mourning this tremendous loss.
Justin Trudeau @JustinTrudeau

We have lost an icon. Almost every night for more than three decades, Alex Trebek entertained and educated millions around the world, instilling in so many of us a love for trivia. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all who are mourning this tremendous loss.

Reply Retweet Favorite
With heavy hearts, we say goodbye to Alex Trebek. I remember meeting Alex in 2016. His kind demeanor and welcoming personality reminded me of why for over four decades we welcomed him into our homes. I send my condolences to family and fans during this difficult time.
Mayor Muriel Bowser @MayorBowser

With heavy hearts, we say goodbye to Alex Trebek. I remember meeting Alex in 2016. His kind demeanor and welcoming personality reminded me of why for over four decades we welcomed him into our homes. I send my condolences to family and fans during this difficult time.

Reply Retweet Favorite
A: Millions of Americans welcomed this iconic game show host into their homes every night, and he will be sorely missed. Q: Who is Alex Trebek? https://t.co/rupt8DdCD2
Governor Phil Murphy @GovMurphy

A: Millions of Americans welcomed this iconic game show host into their homes every night, and he will be sorely missed. Q: Who is Alex Trebek? https://t.co/rupt8DdCD2

Reply Retweet Favorite


BuzzFeed News has journalists around the US bringing you trustworthy stories on the 2020 Elections. Our members help us keep our quality news free and available for all.

ADVERTISEMENT