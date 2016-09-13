BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

A Woman Got Smacked In The Face By A Catfish That "Fell Out Of The Sky"

news

A Woman Got Smacked In The Face By A Catfish That "Fell Out Of The Sky"

Catfishing has clearly gone too far.

By Julia Reinstein

Headshot of Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 13, 2016, at 3:58 p.m. ET

It seemed like just a normal Labor Day for Lisa Lobree. She and a friend were walking to a fitness class, when she heard a rustling in a tree above her. It was then that something incredibly weird happened.

&quot;I was slammed in the face by this thing that had just fallen out of the sky on me,&quot; Lobree, who&#x27;s from Philadelphia, told BuzzFeed News. &quot;I immediately was on the ground and started crying.&quot; &quot;My girlfriend then turns around, and screams, &#x27;Oh my god, it was a fish!&#x27;&quot;
Lisa Lobree

"I was slammed in the face by this thing that had just fallen out of the sky on me," Lobree, who's from Philadelphia, told BuzzFeed News. "I immediately was on the ground and started crying."

"My girlfriend then turns around, and screams, 'Oh my god, it was a fish!'"

Lobree said the fish, which was later determined to be a catfish, weighed an estimated five pounds and had been dropped about 50 feet by a bird.

Lobree said it hurt quite a bit and even cut her on the face, but the worst part was by far the &quot;horrifying&quot; smell.She walked home to shower, ditching her car so the smell wouldn&#x27;t spread to it, and washed her hair, face, and body three times.Later that day, she got a mild fever, so she called a doctor to make sure she hadn&#x27;t gotten an infection. Lobree said the story sounded so absurd the receptionist thought it was a prank call at first. Fortunately, the fever quickly went away on its own and was diagnosed as possibly just stress-induced.
Lisa Lobree

Lobree said it hurt quite a bit and even cut her on the face, but the worst part was by far the "horrifying" smell.

She walked home to shower, ditching her car so the smell wouldn't spread to it, and washed her hair, face, and body three times.

Later that day, she got a mild fever, so she called a doctor to make sure she hadn't gotten an infection. Lobree said the story sounded so absurd the receptionist thought it was a prank call at first.

Fortunately, the fever quickly went away on its own and was diagnosed as possibly just stress-induced.

After adequately scrubbing herself of the dead fish stench, Lobree, her friend, and two of her daughters returned to the scene of the fish attack to snap a few pictures.

The fitness class they&#x27;d been on their way to was just ending too, so their friends from the class came to see it too.One person, who Lobree said has size nine or 10 feet, took the above photo to show how big the fish really was.&quot;The fish was double the size of her feet,&quot; she said.
Lisa Lobree

The fitness class they'd been on their way to was just ending too, so their friends from the class came to see it too.

One person, who Lobree said has size nine or 10 feet, took the above photo to show how big the fish really was.

"The fish was double the size of her feet," she said.

While she's mostly physically recovered now, the trauma of getting slammed with a catfish is a tough thing to shake.

&quot;I keep smelling fish, I can&#x27;t tell if it&#x27;s still on my body or not,&quot; Lobree said, an experience she referred to as &quot;phantom fish smell.&quot; &quot;That smell is not a nice smell to me right now,&quot; she said.
Lisa Lobree

"I keep smelling fish, I can't tell if it's still on my body or not," Lobree said, an experience she referred to as "phantom fish smell."

"That smell is not a nice smell to me right now," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT