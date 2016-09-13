A Woman Got Smacked In The Face By A Catfish That "Fell Out Of The Sky"
Catfishing has clearly gone too far.
It seemed like just a normal Labor Day for Lisa Lobree. She and a friend were walking to a fitness class, when she heard a rustling in a tree above her. It was then that something incredibly weird happened.
Lobree said the fish, which was later determined to be a catfish, weighed an estimated five pounds and had been dropped about 50 feet by a bird.
After adequately scrubbing herself of the dead fish stench, Lobree, her friend, and two of her daughters returned to the scene of the fish attack to snap a few pictures.
While she's mostly physically recovered now, the trauma of getting slammed with a catfish is a tough thing to shake.
