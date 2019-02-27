Carly Rae Jepsen’s New Music Is Being Overshadowed By Michael Cohen And Her Fans Are Not Having It

In case you’ve been busy, a LOT has been happening in the news this Wednesday!

First of all, Michael Cohen testified in front of the House Oversight Committee. He spoke about how far he went to protect President Trump as his right-hand man — including lying about shady business dealings, threatening people hundreds of times, and even lying to Congress.

And more importantly, Carly Rae Jepsen released 🚨 TWO. NEW. SONGS. 🚨