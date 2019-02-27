Carly Rae Jepsen’s New Music Is Being Overshadowed By Michael Cohen And Her Fans Are Not Having It
“It’s pretty pathetic that Congress would schedule the Michael Cohen hearing today as a brazen attempt to distract from the two new Carly Rae [Jepsen] singles.”
In case you’ve been busy, a LOT has been happening in the news this Wednesday!
First of all, Michael Cohen testified in front of the House Oversight Committee. He spoke about how far he went to protect President Trump as his right-hand man — including lying about shady business dealings, threatening people hundreds of times, and even lying to Congress.
And more importantly, Carly Rae Jepsen released 🚨 TWO. NEW. SONGS. 🚨
The new songs, “Now That I Found You” and “No Drug Like Me,” are pop perfection and possible early contenders for song of the summer (February be damned).
Naturally, Carly Rae Jepsen fans are deeply offended that Congress would dare schedule Cohen’s testimony to conflict with such an important day.
Some were disturbed that our nation’s leaders would not have the moral courage to ask Cohen about the new singles.
Many impatiently waited for a break in the hearing to go listen to the songs.
Others prioritized differently.
Don’t 👏 let 👏 them 👏 distract 👏 you. 👏
-
