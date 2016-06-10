People Are Sobbing Over This Autistic Teen Who Celebrated Her Birthday Alone

Allyson Seel-Sorenson

In a Facebook post that over 146,000 people have shared, Sorenson's cousin, Rebecca Prefontaine, said her cousin had been excited to "go bowling, have fun, and eat cake and ice cream" with the 20 friends that she had invited to her party, and was "heartbroken and beyond sad" when no one showed up.

Her mother, Allyson Seel-Sorenson, told BuzzFeed that her daughter is "the biggest love bug in the world" who "loves everybody," and that seeing her "sit there crying over her birthday cupcakes" while wearing a party hat was "absolute heartbreak."