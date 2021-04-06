The Capitol Police Officer Killed In A Car Attack Will Lie In Honor In The Rotunda

 Skip To Content
William “Billy” Evans’ family remembered him on Tuesday as a dad who enjoyed lightsaber duels and reading Harry Potter to his two children.

By Julia Reinstein

Picture of Julia Reinstein Julia Reinstein BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on April 6, 2021, at 4:11 p.m. ET

William &quot;Billy&quot; Evans is shown with his son and daughter on Halloween
US Capitol Police

US Capitol Police officer William “Billy” Evans, who was killed Friday in a car-ramming attack, will lie in honor in the Capitol rotunda, congressional leaders announced Tuesday.

“The United States Congress joins all Americans in mourning the tragic death of one of our Capitol Police heroes, Officer Billy Evans,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement. “In giving his life to protect our Capitol and our Country, Officer Evans became a martyr for our democracy. On behalf of the entire Congress, we are profoundly grateful.”

He will be the second USCP officer to lie in honor in the rotunda this year, after Brian Sicknick, whose body was placed there after his death from the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for the Washington Post via Getty Images

Police officers and members of the US National Guard near the US Capitol

At a Capitol checkpoint on Friday, a suspect drove a car into Evans and another officer and then ran at them with a knife. The suspect was shot and killed by one of the officers, officials said.

Evans later died of his injuries. The other officer, who has not been identified, was also injured in the attack.

Evans is remembered as warm, funny, and beloved by many, his family said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Billy was the best father, son, brother, and friend anyone could ever hope for,” they said. “His death has left a gaping void in our lives that will never be filled.”

Evans’ two children, Logan and Abigail, were “the absolute most important thing in his life,” his family said.

“His most cherished moments were those spent with them — building with Lego, having lightsaber duels, playing board games, doing arts and crafts, and recently finishing the Harry Potter series,” they said. “He was always so eager to show how proud he was of everything they did. Any opportunity to spend time with his children brightened both their lives and his. Their dad was their hero long before the tragic events of last week.”

Evans had many friends and was always making new ones, according to his family. His friendships with his fellow officers were “one of the best parts of his job.”

“We hold them in our hearts, as we know they acutely share out grief,” they said.

