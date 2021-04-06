The Capitol Police Officer Killed In A Car Attack Will Lie In Honor In The Rotunda

William “Billy” Evans’ family remembered him on Tuesday as a dad who enjoyed lightsaber duels and reading Harry Potter to his two children.

US Capitol Police officer William “Billy” Evans, who was killed Friday in a car-ramming attack, will lie in honor in the Capitol rotunda, congressional leaders announced Tuesday. “The United States Congress joins all Americans in mourning the tragic death of one of our Capitol Police heroes, Officer Billy Evans,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement. “In giving his life to protect our Capitol and our Country, Officer Evans became a martyr for our democracy. On behalf of the entire Congress, we are profoundly grateful.”

He will be the second USCP officer to lie in honor in the rotunda this year, after Brian Sicknick, whose body was placed there after his death from the Jan. 6 insurrection.

At a Capitol checkpoint on Friday, a suspect drove a car into Evans and another officer and then ran at them with a knife. The suspect was shot and killed by one of the officers, officials said. Evans later died of his injuries. The other officer, who has not been identified, was also injured in the attack. Evans is remembered as warm, funny, and beloved by many, his family said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Billy was the best father, son, brother, and friend anyone could ever hope for,” they said. “His death has left a gaping void in our lives that will never be filled.”

