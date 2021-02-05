A Man Who Allegedly Maced Police Officers During The Capitol Coup Attempt Has Been Arrested

A man who was filmed macing police officers during the attempted coup at the US Capitol last month was arrested by the FBI on Thursday, authorities said.

Peter Schwartz, a 47-year-old from Owensboro, Kentucky, faces numerous charges, including one for forcibly assaulting an officer.

According to an affidavit, Schwartz was part of a mob that swarmed officers outside the entrance to the Capitol, yelling at the authorities while striking and spraying them with harmful substances.

Video of the incident, which was posted on YouTube and reviewed by federal agents, apparently shows Schwartz being handed a canister of Mace and spraying the officers with it. One officer appears to get hit, take a step back, and turn away to avoid inhaling the spray.

Later in the footage, Schwartz is seen wielding a wooden baton. In a separate video clip, a man believed to be Schwartz maces officers again.

Schwartz posted about his participation in the insurrection on Facebook, the affidavit states.

“All the violence from the left was terrorism," he allegedly posted the following day. "What happened yesterday was the opening of a war. I was there and whether people will acknowledge it or not we are now at war. It would be wise to be ready!”