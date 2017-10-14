BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

California Just Became The First State To Require Pet Stores To Sell Only Rescue Animals

news

California Just Became The First State To Require Pet Stores To Sell Only Rescue Animals

The law will work to reduce the mass-breeding of pets in "puppy mills" and "kitten factories."

By Julia Reinstein

Headshot of Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on October 14, 2017, at 11:17 a.m. ET

Posted on October 14, 2017, at 10:27 a.m. ET

California has become the first state to require pet stores to sell only rescue animals, after Gov. Jerry Brown signed a law on Friday.

Allen Park / CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 / Via Flickr: youngjaepark

Under the new legislation, all dogs, cats, and rabbits sold in pet stores must come from animal shelters or non-profit rescue organizations by 2019.

Any pet store owner who does not comply will be fined $500 for each animal in violation of the law.

The law will work to reduce the mass-breeding of pets in "puppy mills" and "kitten factories," where they often face abuse and unhealthy living conditions, supporter said.

“This is a big win for our four-legged friends, of course,” Assemblymember Patrick O’Donnell, who wrote the bill, said. “But also for California taxpayers who spend more than $250 million annually to house and euthanize animals in our shelters.

"I am very grateful for the strong support we received from animal-lovers across the state and from Social Compassion in Legislation, the bill’s sponsor," he said.

#AB485, PET RESCUE &amp; ADOPTION ACT SIGNED! Big thanks to @JerryBrownGov &amp; #SocialCompassioninLegislation… https://t.co/tiGU6vXJII
Patrick O'Donnell @AsmPatODonnell

#AB485, PET RESCUE &amp; ADOPTION ACT SIGNED! Big thanks to @JerryBrownGov &amp; #SocialCompassioninLegislation… https://t.co/tiGU6vXJII

Reply Retweet Favorite

In an email to BuzzFeed News, ASPCA president and CEO Matt Bershadker said his organization was proud to have worked with O'Donnell on the bill and thanked the California legislature for passing it.

"This landmark law breaks the puppy mill supply chain that pushes puppies into California pet stores and has allowed unscrupulous breeders to profit from abusive practices," Bershadker said.

The bill had faced criticism from the American Kennel Club and California Retailers Association.

“AB 485 blocks all of California’s pet lovers from having access to professional, licensed, and ethical commercial breeders,” Sheila Goffe, vice president of government relations for the American Kennel Club, told the LA Times. “This is not good for Californians or their companion animals.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Many on social media praised the new law and thanked the people who worked to pass it.

HUGE thank u @JerryBrownGov &amp; everyone involved w/ #AB485 requiring pet stores to "sell" only rescue animals 🙏🐶🐾 ❤️… https://t.co/h5Kp5BjFsZ
Nellie @NellieinLA

HUGE thank u @JerryBrownGov &amp; everyone involved w/ #AB485 requiring pet stores to "sell" only rescue animals 🙏🐶🐾 ❤️… https://t.co/h5Kp5BjFsZ

Reply Retweet Favorite
Love, love, love my state!!!! #AB485 #CA #California https://t.co/tXvZEU3JT3
🇺🇸Roni⚓️ @paleblueeyes24

Love, love, love my state!!!! #AB485 #CA #California https://t.co/tXvZEU3JT3

Reply Retweet Favorite
Awesome step! Way to go California! https://t.co/dfBu1lHkjr
Samantha Roberts @SamanthaDear8

Awesome step! Way to go California! https://t.co/dfBu1lHkjr

Reply Retweet Favorite

PETA called it "huge news for animals" and thanked the governor for signing it.

This is huge news for animals! Thank you @JerryBrownGov for signing bill requiring #CA pet stores to sell only resc… https://t.co/IX2xjAc5rf
PETA @peta

This is huge news for animals! Thank you @JerryBrownGov for signing bill requiring #CA pet stores to sell only resc… https://t.co/IX2xjAc5rf

Reply Retweet Favorite

And the governor's dog, Colusa (AKA the "first dog" of California), also appeared to be excited about the big news.

As #FirstDog I’m proud to announce dad just signed #AB485 to help more furry friends in need find a fur-ever home!… https://t.co/kRV9TNTKxG
Colusa Brown @ColusaBrown

As #FirstDog I’m proud to announce dad just signed #AB485 to help more furry friends in need find a fur-ever home!… https://t.co/kRV9TNTKxG

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT