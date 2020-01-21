A Man Allegedly Killed Three Teens By Ramming His Car Into Another Vehicle On Purpose

A Southern California man intentionally rammed his car into another vehicle carrying six teenage boys on Sunday night, killing three of them, authorities said.

The man allegedly ran his vehicle into the other car, causing it to go off the road and collide with a tree in Temescal Valley, about 60 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

One of the teens died at the scene, and the other five were transported to local hospitals with injuries, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Two of the injured teens later died, while the other three suffered non-life-threatening injuries, California Highway Patrol Lt. David Yokley told reporters. Their names have not been released.