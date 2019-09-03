34 People Are Now Presumed To Have Died In The California Boat Fire

“I can't breathe," the caller could be heard saying in the distress call.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Monday, US Coast Guard officials heard a mayday call from the boat, named Conception , which was moored 20 yards off the northern coast of Santa Cruz Island.

"Our hearts go out to all of the victims' families who are having to endure this terrible process as we work to recover loved ones and have searched for their loved ones," Brown said.

With the exception of five crew members who managed to escape, search and rescue divers have found no additional survivors, Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said in a press conference Tuesday. They are now working to recover all the bodies.

Thirty four people are now presumed to have died after a commercial diving boat caught fire off the coast of Southern California early Monday, officials said Tuesday.

As of Tuesday morning, the bodies of 20 victims — 11 women and nine men — had been recovered and brought to the coroner's office, Brown said.

Fourteen bodies are yet to be recovered, with between four and six of those having already been spotted by divers who were not yet able to safely bring them to the surface.

While the victims have not yet been publicly identified, Brown said a 17-year-old is believed to be among the dead.

At the time of their deaths, the victims were in their sleeping quarters below deck. Their two possible escape routes were blocked by flames, trapping them inside.



Victims' bodies will need to be identified through DNA analysis due to the "extreme thermal damage" they faced from the fires, according to the sheriff.



US Coast Guard Captain Monica Rochester said the vessel was required to undergo annual safety examinations. As of its most recent exam, it had been compliant, which include it being equipped with smoke detectors and fire extinguishers, she said.

Officials are now investigating why the boat caught fire and how similar disasters can be prevented in the future, she said.

“This is probably the worst-case scenario you could possibly have,” Brown said at a Monday press conference.



The five surviving crew members, which included the captain, managed to survive because they were in their above-deck sleeping quarters when the fire broke out, Brown said. They jumped off the Conception and were rescued by a pleasure boat.

The Conception was operated by Truth Aquatics, which takes divers out to the Channel Islands National Park on a small fleet of boats. It had departed on Saturday and was set to return Tuesday morning.