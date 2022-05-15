The Buffalo Grocery Store Shooting Victims Included A Grandmother, An Activist, And A Retired Police Officer

A substitute teacher. A grandmother out buying strawberries. A retired police officer who died trying to save others.

These are just a few of the 10 people who were killed Saturday when a shooter opened fire inside a Buffalo, New York, grocery store. Three others were wounded and are expected to survive. Most of the victims were Black, and authorities are considering hate crime and terrorism charges for the 18-year-old suspect..

Officials have not yet named all of the victims, but several have been identified by loved ones in local media outlets and on social media.

Aaron Salter