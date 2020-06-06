The Buffalo Cops Who Pushed Over A 75-Year-Old Protester Have Been Charged With Assault

The two officers were filmed shoving the elderly man, who stumbles backward and falls on the sidewalk, blood pouring out of his ear.

Two police officers who knocked over a 75-year-old man at a protest in Buffalo, New York were charged Saturday morning with second-degree assault, a felony due to the man's older age. The officers, Aaron Torgalski, 39, and Robert McCabe, 32, both pleaded not guilty and remain suspended without pay. If convicted, they could be charged with a maximum of seven years in prison. Dozens of people, many in police uniforms and “blue lives matter” flag t-shirts, crowded outside the courthouse Saturday morning. They erupted in cheers when the two officers left the building after being released on their own recognizance.

In video that was captured by local NPR station WBFO, dozens of officers in riot gear were seen clearing out Niagara Square to enforce the city's curfew on Thursday. The 75-year-old man, a peace activist named Martin Gugino, can be seen walking up to the two officers. Officers can be heard yelling, "Move!" at the man, and then "Push him back!" The two officers then shove him, one using his baton to do so. Gugino stumbles backward and falls on the sidewalk, his head hitting the pavement with an audible thud. He is then seen lying on the ground completely still, blood pouring out his ear. The officer with the baton can then be seen starting to kneel down towards Gugino, but another officer pulls him back up by his vest and pushes him to continue walking with the rest of the police.

Gugino was treated at the hospital for a head injury, loss of consciousness, and bleeding from the right ear, and "remains hospitalized in critical condition," The Erie County District Attorney's office said in a press release. A police spokesperson initially told local ABC affiliate WKBW that the man was injured when he "tripped & fell," not mentioning any officers' roles in the incident, despite video clearly showing they pushed him. Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown said in a statement later on Thursday that officers knocked the man down. The man was in serious, but stable condition at a hospital, Brown added. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted Friday that he was "alert and oriented" at the Erie County Medical Center. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced the charges Saturday against the officers on Saturday, saying their actions clearly "cross[ed] a line." In his announcement, Flynn defended the police as a whole, saying “the vast majority of…law enforcement officers are honorable, professional, and show up each and every day to do their job and protect me and you.” “There may be some who say I’m choosing sides here by arresting and prosecuting these police officers, and I say that’s ridiculous," he said. "I’m not choosing sides, I’m prosecuting 39 protesters.”

