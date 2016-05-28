This Spanish Teacher's Daily Greeting Will Make You Smile
"Buenos dias!"
Meet Andrew Ward, aka "Señor Ward," a Spanish teacher at Turner High School in Kansas City, Kansas.
On the last day of class, the two recently graduated seniors surprised their teacher with this video:
People are loving the video, which has been viewed thousands of times.
Ward said his signature greeting comes "kind of naturally, just as a way to set the tone and begin class with a smile every day."
