BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Spanish Teacher's Daily Greeting Will Make You Smile

news

This Spanish Teacher's Daily Greeting Will Make You Smile

"Buenos dias!"

By Julia Reinstein

Headshot of Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on May 28, 2016, at 2:34 p.m. ET

Meet Andrew Ward, aka "Señor Ward," a Spanish teacher at Turner High School in Kansas City, Kansas.

Ward is known for beginning every class with a very enthusiastic &quot;Buenos dias!&quot; This March, two of his students, Bella Gordillo and Taylor Rios, decided to secretly film his grand entrances every day and compile them into a video montage.&quot;I was like, why don’t we record it all fourth quarter and give it to him as a present at the end of the year?&quot; Rios told BuzzFeed News. &quot;And Bella thought it was a great idea, so that’s how it happened.&quot;
Andrew Ward

Ward is known for beginning every class with a very enthusiastic "Buenos dias!"

This March, two of his students, Bella Gordillo and Taylor Rios, decided to secretly film his grand entrances every day and compile them into a video montage.

"I was like, why don’t we record it all fourth quarter and give it to him as a present at the end of the year?" Rios told BuzzFeed News. "And Bella thought it was a great idea, so that’s how it happened."

On the last day of class, the two recently graduated seniors surprised their teacher with this video:

Ward "probably turned three shades of red" when he saw it, he told BuzzFeed News. "I guess they had been filming it all along, and they just stitched their favorite ones together," he said. "I'd kind of caught on that they were recording me towards the end, but I didn’t know what they were doing with it. So it really was kind of a surprise.""He was laughing the whole time and smiling and thanking us," Rios said.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php

Ward "probably turned three shades of red" when he saw it, he told BuzzFeed News.

"I guess they had been filming it all along, and they just stitched their favorite ones together," he said. "I'd kind of caught on that they were recording me towards the end, but I didn’t know what they were doing with it. So it really was kind of a surprise."

"He was laughing the whole time and smiling and thanking us," Rios said.

People are loving the video, which has been viewed thousands of times.

Ward said his signature greeting comes "kind of naturally, just as a way to set the tone and begin class with a smile every day."

&quot;I want them to have a good experience and really enjoy learning,&quot; he said.&quot;He’s really cool,&quot; Rios said of her teacher. &quot;He’s one of those teachers that you can go talk to if you have problems.&quot;&quot;He’s like a friend, kind of, but an adult version,&quot; she said.
Taylor Rios

"I want them to have a good experience and really enjoy learning," he said.

"He’s really cool," Rios said of her teacher. "He’s one of those teachers that you can go talk to if you have problems."

"He’s like a friend, kind of, but an adult version," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT