This Spanish Teacher's Daily Greeting Will Make You Smile

Andrew Ward

Ward is known for beginning every class with a very enthusiastic "Buenos dias!"

This March, two of his students, Bella Gordillo and Taylor Rios, decided to secretly film his grand entrances every day and compile them into a video montage.

"I was like, why don’t we record it all fourth quarter and give it to him as a present at the end of the year?" Rios told BuzzFeed News. "And Bella thought it was a great idea, so that’s how it happened."