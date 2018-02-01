Buckle Up Because Here Is Everything That Happened In January And Woo Boy

Frederic J. Brown / AFP / Getty Images

At the Golden Globes on Jan. 7, Oprah Winfrey won the Cecil B. DeMille Award and delivered a powerful, rousing speech in support of the #MeToo movement.

Almost immediately, people on the left began fantasizing that Winfrey would run for president in 2020, egged on by reports that the iconic former talk show host was actually considering it. Of course, the anti-Oprah-2020 hot takes weren't far behind, and Trump even said he would beat her if she decided to run.

Winfrey eventually said she doesn't plan on running for president because she doesn't "have the DNA for it."