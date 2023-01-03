The Man Who Opened Fire On A Crowded Subway Car In Brooklyn Pleaded Guilty To Terrorism Charges

The man who opened fire on the New York City subway last year, wounding 10, pleaded guilty to terrorism charges on Tuesday.



Frank R. James, 63, faces a possible life sentence for the attack, which took place during the busy morning rush hour on a Manhattan-bound train at the 36th Street station in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood.

In Brooklyn federal court on Tuesday, James pleaded guilty to all 11 charges against him, 10 of which were for terrorist acts and one of which was for use of a firearm.

“James’s admission of guilt to all eleven counts of the superseding indictment acknowledges the terror and pain he caused," Breon Peace, the US attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said in a statement. "This guilty plea is an important step towards holding James fully accountable and helping the victims of the defendant’s violence and our great city heal."

James put on a gas mask and detonated two gas canisters before beginning the April 12, 2022, rampage, shooting at least 33 times, according to police. More than 20 people were injured, 10 from gunshot wounds, with the rest being treated for smoke inhalation and other injuries. There were no deaths.

James managed to escape from the scene, fleeing the subway in the chaotic aftermath of the attack, and remained at large for more than 30 hours, leaving New Yorkers terrified while police swarmed the city looking for a suspect. He was eventually caught in the East Village and arrested after several civilians saw him and contacted police. One of the tipsters, Zack Tahhan, a Syrian man who moved to the US five years prior and who works for a security system service, was hailed as a hero after spotting him on a security camera and alerting the police.

James may have also tipped off police himself, according to the Associated Press and several other outlets, but an NYPD spokesperson declined to comment, saying tips reported to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.