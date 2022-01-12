Here's What We Know About The 17 Victims Of The Bronx Fire

People hold candles during a candlelight vigil outside the apartment building in the Bronx on Jan. 11, 2022.

The fire in a Bronx apartment building on Sunday was one of the city's deadliest in decades, leaving 17 people dead from smoke inhalation and devastating a close-knit community.

As their identities were made public this week, so were their stories. Eight children were among those killed, and some families had multiple loved ones die. Officials said the victims were largely Gambian immigrants, some of whom worshipped at the same mosques and even emigrated from the same town.

The two youngest victims were Ousmane Konteh, a 2-year-old boy, and Haouwa Mahamadou, a 5-year-old girl.

Five of the victims were from the same family. They were Haja Dukureh, 37, her husband, Haji Dukuray, 49, and their three children, Mustapha, 12, Mariam, 11, and Fatoumata, 5, the woman's uncle told the New York Post.

The uncle, whose name is also Haji Dukuray, said he had many relatives living in the building and would regularly drive there from his home in Delaware to visit. “We have faith, so we’re holding onto our faith,” Dukuray said. “We are hanging in there as much as we can. We’re supporting each other.”

The couple emigrated from Gambia over a decade ago, and all three children were born in the US, another relative, 21-year-old Hawa Dukuray, told the New York Times. The mother worked as a home health aide, and the father at a fried chicken restaurant, saving money they hoped to send back to Gambia. Living high up on the 19th floor — and without an outdoor fire escape — the family tried taking the stairs to escape the burning building, but did not make it out in time, the relative said.

The family, like many of the others whose loved ones died in the fire, has a GoFundMe page set up by a relative to help cover funerals and other costs.

Another family lost four loved ones in the fire: Fatoumata Drammeh, 50, Foutmala Drammeh, 21, Nyumaaisha Drammeh, 19, and Muhammed Drammeh, 12.

Ishak Drammeh, 57, was not home at the time of the fire that killed his wife and children. Foutmala had been studying international economics and was about to graduate college, he told the New York Times.

“She was a very good girl,” he said. “Muhammad was a good boy too. Nyumaaisha was a good girl, she finished her high school; next month she is supposed to start her college.”

Just one day before the fire, Muhammed had celebrated his 12th birthday at an indoor trampoline park. The last time Fatima, the surviving sister, saw her mother and one of her young sisters was in their apartment before her brother's party, she said.



“I just said bye to them, because we were leaving the house,” she said. “I didn’t think it would be my last time seeing them.”



Just one member of the family, 16-year-old Yagub, made it out of the fire alive. He "was the only one rescued from the building and is currently being cared for in the hospital," according to a GoFundMe for the family set up by their cousin Nhuma Darame.