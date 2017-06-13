BuzzFeed News

Trump's Name Will Be Bleeped Out In The Next "Broad City" Season

Trump's Name Will Be Bleeped Out In The Next "Broad City" Season

"There's no airtime for this orange [person]. We bleep his name the whole season."

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on June 13, 2017

Pretty much nothing's off limits on Comedy Central's Broad City — until the upcoming fourth season, in which President Trump's name will be bleeped out.

The hit stoner comedy, starring Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson, took a turn after Trump won the presidency, Glazer told USA Today.

"We wrote [Season 4] being like, 'Here we go! Hillary for president!'" Glazer said. But when "this game-show host became president of our country, we rewrote a lot."

"There's no airtime for this orange [person]," Glazer said. "We bleep his name the whole season."
The hit stoner comedy, starring Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobsen, took a turn after Trump won the presidency, Glazer told USA Today.

"We wrote [Season 4] being like, 'Here we go! Hillary for president!'" Glazer said. But when "this game-show host became president of our country, we rewrote a lot."

"There's no airtime for this orange [person]," Glazer said. "We bleep his name the whole season."

One of the upcoming episodes, which is briefly featured in the season's trailer, deals with Glazer having difficulty orgasming after Trump is elected.

"Fuck you Trump, I'm going back in," Glazer says in the trailer, masturbating with a determined look in her eye.

A spokesperson for the show told BuzzFeed News that Trump's name, while spoken in that part of trailer, will be bleeped in the show.

"Ilana's 'powers' are decreasing during the current administration because it's just so hard to [orgasm] when you know so many people are in such danger," Glazer said. "So Ilana works through her Trump-related [hang-up] and it's wild."

"Fuck you Trump, I'm going back in," Glazer says in the trailer, masturbating with a determined look in her eye.

A spokesperson for the show told BuzzFeed News that Trump's name, while spoken in that part of trailer, will be bleeped in the show.

"Ilana's 'powers' are decreasing during the current administration because it's just so hard to [orgasm] when you know so many people are in such danger," Glazer said. "So Ilana works through her Trump-related [hang-up] and it's wild."

Broad City Season 4 debuts on August 23.

Here's the Season 4 trailer:

