Trump's Name Will Be Bleeped Out In The Next "Broad City" Season

"Fuck you Trump, I'm going back in," Glazer says in the trailer, masturbating with a determined look in her eye.

A spokesperson for the show told BuzzFeed News that Trump's name, while spoken in that part of trailer, will be bleeped in the show.

"Ilana's 'powers' are decreasing during the current administration because it's just so hard to [orgasm] when you know so many people are in such danger," Glazer said. "So Ilana works through her Trump-related [hang-up] and it's wild."