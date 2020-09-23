 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

The Breonna Taylor Announcement Has Sparked Anger And Heartbreak On Social Media

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

The Breonna Taylor Announcement Has Sparked Anger And Heartbreak On Social Media

"A literal wall got more justice than Breonna Taylor."

By Julia Reinstein

Picture of Julia Reinstein Julia Reinstein BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 23, 2020, at 4:03 p.m. ET

Courtesy of Aguiar Injury Lawyers

After months of nationwide protests, petitions signed by millions, and widespread calls on social media for their arrest, the three police officers involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor were not charged for her death in Wednesday's grand jury decision in Kentucky.

One officer, Brett Hankison, was charged with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for shooting a bullet through the wall into a neighbor's apartment. None of the three people living in the neighboring apartment were injured.

Moments after the decision was announced, people reacted online with grief, anger, heartbreak, and hopelessness. Rather than shock, there was a crushing sense of inevitability regarding the lack of action.

It's like I knew there would be no Justice for Breonna Taylor from the same system that murdered her. And yet here I am still infuriated.
Kevín @KevOnStage

It's like I knew there would be no Justice for Breonna Taylor from the same system that murdered her. And yet here I am still infuriated.

Reply Retweet Favorite
They never get it right and that doesn't make it hurt any less. Breonna Taylor should still be with us and her family deserved justice today. Tired of this shit.
Matthew A. Cherry @MatthewACherry

They never get it right and that doesn't make it hurt any less. Breonna Taylor should still be with us and her family deserved justice today. Tired of this shit.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Many noted the painful realization that the only charges had nothing to do with Taylor being killed.

A literal wall got more justice than Breonna Taylor https://t.co/nzBohm4WU5
Yes, You're Racist @YesYoureRacist

A literal wall got more justice than Breonna Taylor https://t.co/nzBohm4WU5

Reply Retweet Favorite
The state of Kentucky deemed the lives of Breonna Taylor’s neighbors to be worth more than her own. Let that sink in.
Jemele Hill @jemelehill

The state of Kentucky deemed the lives of Breonna Taylor’s neighbors to be worth more than her own. Let that sink in.

Reply Retweet Favorite
When we talk about the erasure of Black Women, this is Exhibit A. Literally the charges could’ve been the same if #BreonnaTaylor’s bedroom had been empty. The Grand Jury didn’t just decide that Breonna didn’t matter; they decided that she didn’t exist. #SheWillRise https://t.co/rXYkhscNBu
April @ReignOfApril

When we talk about the erasure of Black Women, this is Exhibit A. Literally the charges could’ve been the same if #BreonnaTaylor’s bedroom had been empty. The Grand Jury didn’t just decide that Breonna didn’t matter; they decided that she didn’t exist. #SheWillRise https://t.co/rXYkhscNBu

Reply Retweet Favorite
the buildings next door got more justice than breonna did
Karens In Paris @NekiasNBA

the buildings next door got more justice than breonna did

Reply Retweet Favorite

The decision has been decried by activists and celebrities.

God bless Breonna’s family and all who knew and loved her. Her tragic death compounded by the violence of silence and inaction by the city she called home is more than any of them should have to endure. https://t.co/fcDmIWHlDS
Ava DuVernay @ava

God bless Breonna’s family and all who knew and loved her. Her tragic death compounded by the violence of silence and inaction by the city she called home is more than any of them should have to endure. https://t.co/fcDmIWHlDS

Reply Retweet Favorite
"To be a Negro in this country and to be relatively conscious is to be in a state of rage almost all of the time." James Baldwin. #BreonnaTaylor
COMMON @common

"To be a Negro in this country and to be relatively conscious is to be in a state of rage almost all of the time." James Baldwin. #BreonnaTaylor

Reply Retweet Favorite
Praying for Breonna’s mother and family. Because they knew and loved her before her name became a hashtag.
Be A King @BerniceKing

Praying for Breonna’s mother and family. Because they knew and loved her before her name became a hashtag.

Reply Retweet Favorite
What is most insulting is that the recommended charges aren't even in response to the MURDER of Breonna Taylor, but to the POTENTIAL injury of other people in the apartment.....
Yara shahidi @YaraShahidi

What is most insulting is that the recommended charges aren't even in response to the MURDER of Breonna Taylor, but to the POTENTIAL injury of other people in the apartment.....

Reply Retweet Favorite
This is a sad day for America and for justice. Today, no one was truly charged for Breonna Taylor's murder, and her family deserves much better. This is again why elections matter, not just for president. We must vote up and down the ballot by November 3rd. Black Lives Matter.
Martin Luther King III @OfficialMLK3

This is a sad day for America and for justice. Today, no one was truly charged for Breonna Taylor's murder, and her family deserves much better. This is again why elections matter, not just for president. We must vote up and down the ballot by November 3rd. Black Lives Matter.

Reply Retweet Favorite

And many are taking it as further proof that if the system protected the officers from being punished, it's broken and radical change is needed.

A system that allowed Breonna Taylor to be murdered in the first place is never going to punish itself. We have to disarm, defund, and dismantle police so it never even gets to that point.
abolish dem @telushk

A system that allowed Breonna Taylor to be murdered in the first place is never going to punish itself. We have to disarm, defund, and dismantle police so it never even gets to that point.

Reply Retweet Favorite
It’s so fucked up and infuriating that Breonna couldn’t get justice. The morality of our systems are broken, but the reality is that they are working exactly how they are supposed to. To suppress the rights of marginalized people and uplift corrupt establishments.
maia @mxmtoon

It’s so fucked up and infuriating that Breonna couldn’t get justice. The morality of our systems are broken, but the reality is that they are working exactly how they are supposed to. To suppress the rights of marginalized people and uplift corrupt establishments.

Reply Retweet Favorite
We know how the system works. That's why it's abolish the police.
William C. @williamcson

We know how the system works. That's why it's abolish the police.

Reply Retweet Favorite



BuzzFeed News’ FinCEN Files investigation exposed massive financial corruption on a historic global scale. Want to support our journalism? Become a BuzzFeed News member.

ADVERTISEMENT