The Breonna Taylor Announcement Has Sparked Anger And Heartbreak On Social Media

After months of nationwide protests, petitions signed by millions, and widespread calls on social media for their arrest, the three police officers involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor were not charged for her death in Wednesday's grand jury decision in Kentucky.

One officer, Brett Hankison, was charged with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for shooting a bullet through the wall into a neighbor's apartment. None of the three people living in the neighboring apartment were injured.

Moments after the decision was announced, people reacted online with grief, anger, heartbreak, and hopelessness. Rather than shock, there was a crushing sense of inevitability regarding the lack of action.