In 2016, This Newspaper Made A Mock Front Page About A Trump Presidency. Here's What Came True.

In April 2016, months before Donald Trump officially won the Republican nomination for president, the Boston Globe ran a mock front page about what the world might look like under his presidency. Now, two years later, some of the headlines seem eerily familiar. The Boston Globe / Via bostonglobe.com

The stunt page with the date April 9, 2017, was published alongside an editorial titled "The GOP must stop Donald Trump," which called on the Republican party to reject Trump as their nominee for president. "Donald J. Trump's vision for the future of our nation is as deeply disturbing as it is profoundly un-American," the editorial said. The imagined articles were written based on Trump's tweets and policy papers, Boston Globe editor Kathleen Kingsbury told NPR's Weekend Edition at the time. The page went viral again on Friday after Natasha Bertrand, a writer for The Atlantic, tweeted a picture of it.

Now, here's how much the Boston Globe got right in their headline predictions (albeit for April 2018, not 2017). Carolyn Kaster / AP

1. "DEPORTATIONS TO BEGIN: President Trump calls for tripling of ICE force; riots continue" John Moore / Getty Images

2. "Markets sink as trade war looms" Drew Angerer / Getty Images

3. "US soldiers refuse orders to kill ISIS families" Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images

In a visit to the CIA on his first day in office, "the president seemed unimpressed" by new efforts to limit deaths of civilians in Syria, the Washington Post reported. While watching a recording of a drone strike in which the CIA waited to fire until the target was a safe distance from his family, Trump reportedly asked, "Why did you wait?” This seems to jibe with Trump's previously stated support for killing terrorists' family members. On Fox & Friends in 2015, he said that "when you get these terrorists, you have to take out their families." Still, there has been no evidence that the US military under Trump has been ordered to kill the families of terrorists.

4. "New libel law targets 'absolute scum' in press" Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Trump's presidency has been marked with repeated, vicious attacks on reporters and media outlets. On multiple occasions, he has responded to stories about himself that he did not like with calls to "change libel laws." In a January press conference following the release of Fire and Fury, an explosive book about the Trump campaign and administration filled with many unflattering details, Trump said "the libel laws are very weak in this country." "If they were strong, it would be very helpful," Trump said. "You wouldn't have things like that happen where you can say whatever comes to your head." Still, the president hasn't actually introduced any such laws.

5. "Education Secretary Omarosa Manigault summoned PBS officials to Capitol Hill to discuss remaking 'Celebrity Apprentice' using hand puppets" Drew Angerer / Getty Images

While she didn't become education secretary, former Celebrity Apprentice contestant Omarosa Manigault did take a White House job as a political aide to the president, but was fired in December. She later appeared on Celebrity Big Brother, where she said she was "haunted" by Trump's tweets while working at the White House. "It's going to not be okay," she predicted. "It's not."