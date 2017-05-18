This Photo Of Senators Looking Like They're "Smoking Reefer" Is A Thing Of Beauty
Now that's what I call a ~joint~ session of Congress.
On Thursday, a photographer captured a picture of three senators, and there's just so much going on here that we need to talk about.
Let's break this photo down. Here we have Sasse, sitting on the railing in very dad-esque gym attire, looking like someone deleted his favorite show off the Tivo.
And here's Schumer, looking like he's double-fisting a venti latte and a joint fat enough to last until midterm elections.
After the photos went viral on Twitter, Sasse said what basically everyone else was thinking: "It looks like Sen. Schumer and I are smoking reefer outside a wedding."
After that, the memes started rolling in.
It got a pretty incredible Photoshop, complete with a rasta cap and a hacky sack.
"I thought we were off the record," joked Sasse.
It turned into a pretty incredible caption contest.
A ton of people made the same joke about Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who just last week issued a memo ordering tougher sentencing for drug offenses.
And people got REALLY creative imagining the possibilities.
"Well that escalated quickly," tweeted Schumer, retweeting Sasse.
-
