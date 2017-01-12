BuzzFeed News

People Are Obsessed With This Teen's Bob Ross–Inspired Eyeshadow

"The beauty of this look could bring Bob Ross back from the tomb."

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on January 12, 2017, at 1:54 p.m. ET

This is Jenny Srimuang, a 19-year-old makeup enthusiast from Pomona, California.

On Tuesday, Srimuang was feeling &quot;inspired by the surge of amazingly intricate eye paintings that people have been coming out with lately,&quot; they told BuzzFeed News.Srimuang is quite the Bob Ross fan, calling his show &quot;so soothing and wholesome and positive,&quot; so they decided to make a makeup tribute to the iconic painter.
"I smoked a bowl, looked up Bob Ross on YouTube, and chose a painting I thought I would be able to decently replicate on my eye," they said.

"There were still so many details that I wish I could've added but I was content with the final result," they said.

thanks bob ross for the guidance
thanks bob ross for the guidance

People are seriously blown away by Srimuang's skills.

I can't even draw a damn tree on paper gahdamn this is talent https://t.co/gRjyluTMZ8
I can't even draw a damn tree on paper gahdamn this is talent https://t.co/gRjyluTMZ8

I don't usually rt makeup stuff but this one made me actually gasp and try to zoom in and see the detail. Well done. https://t.co/kBBVWVFLbD
I don't usually rt makeup stuff but this one made me actually gasp and try to zoom in and see the detail. Well done. https://t.co/kBBVWVFLbD

THIS LOOK HAS ME SHOOK MAKEUP IS ART PEOPLE https://t.co/dfAh1SeoWa
THIS LOOK HAS ME SHOOK MAKEUP IS ART PEOPLE https://t.co/dfAh1SeoWa

It's making people really, really happy.

THIS IS SO CUTE AND CREATIVE LOOK AT THOSE HAPPY LITTLE TREES! https://t.co/TSkWMG4U0k
THIS IS SO CUTE AND CREATIVE LOOK AT THOSE HAPPY LITTLE TREES! https://t.co/TSkWMG4U0k

i'm just so glad that this exists https://t.co/WwqvqA2Swl
i'm just so glad that this exists https://t.co/WwqvqA2Swl

And everyone thinks Bob Ross would be proud.

I feel like he would be super proud of this, I bet he's up in heaven tearing up https://t.co/sbZ4dbYzfL
I feel like he would be super proud of this, I bet he's up in heaven tearing up https://t.co/sbZ4dbYzfL

I AM IN AWE YOU ARE SO TALENTED BOB ROSS WOUOD BE PROUD https://t.co/HBtH0Ps9oG
I AM IN AWE YOU ARE SO TALENTED BOB ROSS WOUOD BE PROUD https://t.co/HBtH0Ps9oG

The beauty of this look could bring bob ross back from the tomb https://t.co/aOYiuYhhBk
The beauty of this look could bring bob ross back from the tomb https://t.co/aOYiuYhhBk

