People Are Obsessed With This Teen's Bob Ross–Inspired Eyeshadow
"The beauty of this look could bring Bob Ross back from the tomb."
This is Jenny Srimuang, a 19-year-old makeup enthusiast from Pomona, California.
"I smoked a bowl, looked up Bob Ross on YouTube, and chose a painting I thought I would be able to decently replicate on my eye," they said.
"There were still so many details that I wish I could've added but I was content with the final result," they said.
People are seriously blown away by Srimuang's skills.
It's making people really, really happy.
And everyone thinks Bob Ross would be proud.
