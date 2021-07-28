Bob Odenkirk Collapsed While Filming "Better Call Saul"

Bob Odenkirk, star of the hit Breaking Bad spinoff series Better Call Saul, collapsed on set in New Mexico on Tuesday while filming the show's sixth and final season.

Odenkirk, 58, was taken to a hospital in an ambulance. His current condition and the cause of his collapse were not immediately made public.

According to TMZ, which first reported the collapse, Odenkirk "went down, and was immediately surrounded by crew members who called an ambulance."

A source close to the actor confirmed to BuzzFeed News that the report was accurate.

It is unknown how far the cast and crew are into filming the award-winning AMC drama's final season, nor how Odenkirk's hospitalization may affect production.

A spokesperson for AMC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Michael McKean, who plays Chuck McGill on the show, tweeted just after midnight Wednesday that he was "sending huge love" to the actor.

"You got this, brother," McKean tweeted.

