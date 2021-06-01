A Boat Burst Into Flames After Passengers Allegedly Harassed A Group Flying LGBTQ Pride Flags

These people harassed my family because we were flying gay pride flags in Moses Lake Washington, by racing around us and shouting gay slurs. Then, their boat literally blew up! #KarmaIsReal

"They drove around us a bunch of times while I was on a tube with my little emotional support dog, trying to upset the water, while flipping us off and shouting gay slurs," the person who filmed the video wrote on Instagram. "Then they drove away.... and their boat literally blew up!"

It is not clear from the video what led up to the incident, but a woman in the other boat can be seen giving the middle finger to the group.

According to video of the incident, which has gone viral on TikTok and Twitter, the boaters "harassed and spun circles" around the family's boat "after they saw [their] pride flags]."

A group of boaters who had allegedly been harassing a group flying a LGBTQ pride flags on their vessel had to be rescued Sunday evening after their watercraft burst into flames on Moses Lake in Washington state.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to BuzzFeed News that the boat fire had occurred on Sunday evening around 7:45 p.m. local time.

Sheriff Tom Jones said deputies and the local fire department responded to the scene, where they extinguished the flames and towed the scorched boat to shore.

Jones said they do not yet know what caused the fire, but that deputies on scene were told it came from the engine compartment in the middle of the boat.

"The passengers from the boat that caught fire swam and boarded the boat they were circling," said Jones. "Our agency has reached out to the owner of the boat with the gay pride flag to gather further information to determine of a crime was committed. To this hour, we have not heard from them."

The doomed boat owner and one other passenger received burns but refused medical treatment, he said.



The sheriff's office could not immediately confirm that the boaters had been harassing the other vessel, but said they are now investigating the incident.



"As of right now, we are trying to make contact with the occupants of the vessel being circled so we can interview them to find out what happened," they said in a statement. "We would like to know more, and once we can interview people, we will be able to know more without relying solely on a brief video."

One of the passengers on the pride boat, who tweeted about the incident from their account @retro_ushi_, said that despite the harassment, it wouldn't have felt right to leave the others stranded and injured in the water.



"They were legitimately hurt/burned so we felt bad for them," the user tweeted. "Then they didn't even say thank you."

The person behind the account declined to be interviewed on the telephone and asked instead that they answer questions via Twitter message. They did not immediately respond to a series of written questions.