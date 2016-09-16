BuzzFeed News

A Very Mysterious Cow Has Her Face Blurred On Google Street View

Who is she?

By Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 16, 2016, at 11:45 a.m. ET

Google street view already blurs out license plates and people's faces, but has further proved its commitment to privacy by blurring out the face of one English cow.

The photo was originally taken in Cambridgeshire, England in August 2015, but resurfaced Monday when journalist David Shariatmadari tweeted it, to the delight of thousands.
Puns were made.

Udderly committed to bovine privacy. https://t.co/g2UgMKRgcs
til now cow privacy had been a moo t point... https://t.co/MJMM7A9A8k
They don't want no beef https://t.co/KSVKHLOW1N
And tons of people showed their support for cow privacy.

She deserves MORE privacy. It's pretty obvious who she is really. Needs more blurring. https://t.co/EVvHuhGfYi
@D_Shariatmadari @jazmasta Cows should dress more modestly so they don't have to have their faces blurred in shame.
The anonymity of Cambridge cows must be respected all times https://t.co/GRXOGaxJjb
In a related story, group of cattle file class-action privacy lawsuit........ https://t.co/qZpajkifpb
A Google spokesperson told CNN their automated face-blurring technology may have "been a little over-zealous."

"We thought you were pulling the udder one when we herd the moos," they said. "Of course, we don't begrudge this cow milking its five minutes of fame."

