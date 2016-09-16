A Very Mysterious Cow Has Her Face Blurred On Google Street View
Who is she?
Google street view already blurs out license plates and people's faces, but has further proved its commitment to privacy by blurring out the face of one English cow.
Puns were made.
ADVERTISEMENT
And tons of people showed their support for cow privacy.
A Google spokesperson told CNN their automated face-blurring technology may have "been a little over-zealous."
"We thought you were pulling the udder one when we herd the moos," they said. "Of course, we don't begrudge this cow milking its five minutes of fame."
-
Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.