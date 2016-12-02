Mall Of America Is Hosting Its First Black Santa

The Santa Experience

Landon Luther, who co-owns the Minnesota mall's "Santa Experience" photo studio, which hosts dozens of Santas each year, told the Star Tribune "this is a long time coming."

“We want Santa to be for everyone, period," he said.

Last spring, Luther began a nationwide search for a Santa to whom children of color would be able to relate. At a Santa convention in Missouri in July, one of the mall's long-serving Santas met Larry Jefferson, a retired Army veteran and a proud Santa since 1999.

"It was like finding a needle in a haystack,” Luther said. “He considers himself a Santa for all.”