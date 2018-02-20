BuzzFeed News

Michael B. Jordan Lost A Bet To Lupita Nyong'o And Now He Has To Do A Push-Up Whenever She Says So

"She's brutal. Never bet with her ever," Jordan said after Nyong'o demanded a push-up at New York Fashion Week.

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on February 19, 2018, at 9:24 p.m. ET

Black Panther had a record-breaking opening weekend at the box office this weekend, and everyone's been going absolutely nuts for the newest Marvel movie.

Fans have also been shipping the heck out of costars Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o.

I mean, how could you not? 😍

Well, now it appears that Jordan lost an unexplained bet to Nyong'o — and, as a result, has to do a push-up whenever she tells him to.

At a Calvin Klein show last week at New York Fashion Week, Nyong'o made Jordan drop to the ground and do a single push-up.

"She's brutal," Jordan says in the video, which Nyong'o posted on Instagram. "Never bet with her ever."

And, backstage at The View on Monday, she also demanded a push-up.

"How many would you like? Because you've only got three left," Jordan asks Nyong'o.

"I want to do one now, and then we'll see about the rest," she responds.

"Payback's gonna be real," Jordan says, after fulfilling her push-up request. "Just stay tuned for the payback."

People are now 3000% convinced the two need to date.

Can yall get together already??? Do it for the culture!!! https://t.co/8qn3FKlnOr
Beníe ----Jonghyun ❤---- @_Queenbenz_

Can yall get together already??? Do it for the culture!!! https://t.co/8qn3FKlnOr

Reply Retweet Favorite
I'm shipping these two ridiculously hard right now https://t.co/59akPBxL7L
✨🔮bella donna🔮✨ @neia_the_libra

I'm shipping these two ridiculously hard right now https://t.co/59akPBxL7L

Reply Retweet Favorite
THE WAY THEY HUG AND HOW LUPITA TOUCHES HIS FACE I LOVE THEM I LOVE THEM SO MUCH OH MY GODDFSBVDFS https://t.co/vfQkLuRqub
nay 🤙🏼 | missing bp @tomicksgard

THE WAY THEY HUG AND HOW LUPITA TOUCHES HIS FACE I LOVE THEM I LOVE THEM SO MUCH OH MY GODDFSBVDFS https://t.co/vfQkLuRqub

Reply Retweet Favorite
And really, everyone's just extremely thirsty.

lupita making excuses to keep touching his arms...bitch me too https://t.co/Is6ZGJtGSH
great another broken white boy for me to fix @spideysunwin

lupita making excuses to keep touching his arms...bitch me too https://t.co/Is6ZGJtGSH

Reply Retweet Favorite
his arms... in this goofy sweater... i... https://t.co/8S1xsiOR97
hunter harris @hunteryharris

his arms... in this goofy sweater... i... https://t.co/8S1xsiOR97

Reply Retweet Favorite
This video is how I identify sexually https://t.co/TRBL3CpY7w
Ashley C. Ford @iSmashFizzle

This video is how I identify sexually https://t.co/TRBL3CpY7w

Reply Retweet Favorite

May this bet (and the two costars' undeniable shippability) go on forever!

