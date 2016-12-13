BuzzFeed News

The Black Heart Emoji Is Finally Here To Match Your Soul

Hello darkness my old friend.

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on December 13, 2016, at 2:30 p.m. ET

It's a good day for emoji lovers, as a whole slew of new ones just became available in iOS 10.2.

But there's one newcomer that's got people reeeally psyched.

That&#x27;s right, iOS 10.2 now includes a BLACK. HEART. EMOJI.

That's right, iOS 10.2 now includes a BLACK. HEART. EMOJI.

People are celebrating the arrival of their soul emoji.

@velvetcasket
@tyleroakley
At last, an emoji for anyone who is dead inside.

@fonaikata
@jamescharles

Others think it's the perfect way to cap off the dark AF year that was 2016.

@dylancdoyle
@nikkilipstick
@AlexxusLeigh

Welcome, black heart emoji. We needed you.

MGM Television
