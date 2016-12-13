The Black Heart Emoji Is Finally Here To Match Your Soul
Hello darkness my old friend.
It's a good day for emoji lovers, as a whole slew of new ones just became available in iOS 10.2.
But there's one newcomer that's got people reeeally psyched.
People are celebrating the arrival of their soul emoji.
At last, an emoji for anyone who is dead inside.
Others think it's the perfect way to cap off the dark AF year that was 2016.
Welcome, black heart emoji. We needed you.
