Bill O'Reilly Is Accusing The New York Times Of Smearing Him To Ruin His Career Prospects

Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images

In a statement to BuzzFeed News, O'Reilly claimed that the Times had relied on "unsubstantiated allegations, anonymous sources and incomplete leaked or stolen documents."

The statement comes after Saturday's New York Times exposé revealed that O'Reilly paid $32 million to longtime Fox News analyst Lis Wiehl after she threatened to sue him for alleged harassment, including "a nonconsensual sexual relationship and the sending of gay pornography and other sexually explicit material to her."

The settlement was reached in January 2017, one month before Fox News renewed O'Reilly's contract for $25 million.

It is at least the sixth — and by far the largest — sexual harassment settlement reached by Fox News and O'Reilly. Despite the size of the deal, and other previous allegations of misconduct against the Fox News host, the network renewed O'Reilly's contract in February with a salary increase.

O'Reilly was fired from the network in April after a New York Times story revealed five of O'Reilly's other sexual harassment settlements.