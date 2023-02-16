The 6 Biggest Memes Of 2023 So Far

Y’all already know who this is. Nine-year-old Christopher Russell, better known as Topher , ascended to online stardom just days into 2023, when his 19-year-old sister posted a TikTok of him introducing himself in late December. The audio quickly became a huge meme, inspiring remixes (with their own dance trends , of course) and getting spliced rickroll-style into hundreds of other videos.

“I’m not camera shy, and I’ve never been shy,” the fourth grader told BuzzFeed News in February. “I was shy for, like, one play, but then I catched on to not being shy.”

