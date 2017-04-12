BuzzFeed News

This Dog Is Way Too Big For His Tiny Bed But He Loves It Anyway

You're too big for that bed, Kenny!!!!

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on April 12, 2017, at 1:24 p.m. ET

This is Paeton Mathes, a 15-year-old from Indiana, and her mother, Heather Stoddard.

And this is Kenny, their very good dog.

Recently, something arrived in the mail for Kenny: a brand new bed that Stoddard ordered through her company's website.

"My mom had free points to get something, so she decided to order another dog bed since our two dogs share one large bed," Paeton told BuzzFeed News. "So she just clicked it, not really looking at the measurements or even price."

When it arrived, the mother and daughter realized the bed was just a liiiittle bit too small.

Just for laughs, they put the tiny dog bed on the ground anyway.
Surprisingly, Kenny tried it out, and he's been loving his new bed ever since.

"We don't expect him to sleep on it," Paeton said. "However, he enjoys it throughout the day."

"And because everyone was worried, yes, we have another bed he sleeps on," she said.

Here's Kenny sharing his (much bigger) bed with the family's other dog, Torii.

Paeton shared pictures of Kenny and his bed on Twitter, and everyone is in love with him.

so my mom accidentally ordered an xs dog bed but he's still grateful..
pae❁ @paetonmathes

so my mom accidentally ordered an xs dog bed but he's still grateful..

Reply Retweet Favorite

People cannot handle how sweet and grateful Kenny is for his teensy bed.

i'm crying dogs are amazing
darci lou :): @darcilindhe

i'm crying dogs are amazing https://t.co/YSS1qY0p7G

Reply Retweet Favorite
oh my gosh
kayla @Kayla_ketchum

oh my gosh https://t.co/hxfUV1n5kQ

Reply Retweet Favorite
this is so cute I love it
sam @iusam__

this is so cute I love it https://t.co/rJ6jDDSKtQ

Reply Retweet Favorite

And now, people are sharing photos of their big dogs in their beloved tiny beds.

@paetonmathes I know how you feel my husband accidentally bought a cat bed but my pup loved it lol
Alexandra Juarez @danng_alex

@paetonmathes I know how you feel my husband accidentally bought a cat bed but my pup loved it lol

Reply Retweet Favorite
@paetonmathes @thereminfan I ordered an XL dog bed, but it turns out I had an XXL dog.
diva ex machina @diva_ex_machina

@paetonmathes @thereminfan I ordered an XL dog bed, but it turns out I had an XXL dog.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@paetonmathes @allie_kerns Big dogs know no bounds
jess @jess_eskew

@paetonmathes @allie_kerns Big dogs know no bounds

Reply Retweet Favorite
(And some tiny dogs in tiny beds, too.)

@paetonmathes @redcanwine
Seth Trueger @MDaware

@paetonmathes @redcanwine

Reply Retweet Favorite

Anyway, my heart is bursting and I love dogs so much.

@paetonmathes mine has her own giant bed but still thinks that this tiny tiny bed, is a great option.
Georgia Bailey @jorjafaith

@paetonmathes mine has her own giant bed but still thinks that this tiny tiny bed, is a great option.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@paetonmathes We're just gonna act like Miley didn't do this a year ago?
Vanilla Breeze @Evan7c7

@paetonmathes We're just gonna act like Miley didn't do this a year ago?

Reply Retweet Favorite
@paetonmathes @anna_mc Little bed, big dog volume II
carly redfearn @chuckamagees

@paetonmathes @anna_mc Little bed, big dog volume II

Reply Retweet Favorite

Good boy, Kenny!

